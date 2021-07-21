We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Paperlike screen protectors are the best and worst thing to happen to the iPad

Touch and feel

Glare

It's not all sunshine... but there are some rainbows





Wear and tear





Since a matte screen protector is covered in a texture, you can expect it to degrade over time and need replacing much more often than a tempered glass protector does. Also, a Paperlike screen protector doesn't immediately show fingerprint smudges, but the fact is that dust, dirt, and grime does get embedded into the texture and builds up. It's a bit harder to wipe off, but not a huge chore to keep clean.





Luckily, Paperlike actually sells its screen protectors in 2-packs, so you have the peace of mind of having a spare on hand when a changeup is needed.





Apple Pencil destroyer





OK, not really, but it kind of sounds cool, doesn't it? Anyway, active artists have said in reviews that they find themselves replacing an Apple Pencil tip between 4 and 6 months when using a Paperlike protector. With daily drawing over glass, the life of a Pencil tip is between 8 and 12 months, usually. This is due to the matte texture of the protector providing more resistance and thus wearing the Apple Pencil tip faster.





Thankfully, the Pencil tips come in 4-packs and are one Apple accessory that's actually not insanely expensive.





