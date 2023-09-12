First OxygenOS 14 Open Beta now available for the OnePlus 11





However, this has not stopped OnePlus from proceeding with its plans to bring OxygenOS 14 to its user base and has promptly provided a way for OnePlus 11 users to experience this update ahead of time. The open beta is currently only available to North America and India, but will be available in more regions soon.





The OxygenOS 14 update is available only for OnePlus 11 devices that are currently running the latest stable version of OxygenOS, which happens to be v13.1, and only for unlocked devices. This means that carrier devices for T-Mobile or Verizon aren't compatible with this release.





Additionally, as this is not a stable build, you should keep in mind that there are always risks associated with its installation on your device. You should also make sure you backup your device, charge it to at least a 30% battery level, and ensure you have at least 4GB of storage space available before proceeding.





Known Issues and Changelog

Known Issues The flight icon displays on status bar after turning off the flight mode.

Turning on the flight mode in control center is not responsive.

Flashing back issue when entering Notes in the Shelf.

Black screen issue when opening step tracker page through the health widget in the Shelf.

Dual channel network acceleration function cannot be triggered automatically.

Sliding finger to the icon cannot launch the app using Quick Launch.

Screen flashes during application startup animation.

Up-swipe gesture probably fails. Changelog Security and privacy

• Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

• Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

• Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

• Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

User Care

• Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.





In North America, the update requires a download of the ROM update package directly to the phone's storage, putting your device in developer mode, and then a local install of the downloaded installation package. Complete instructions and the update file can be found on the OnePlus Community, as well as instructions on how to roll back in case you encounter any issues.




