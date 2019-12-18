Approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger could depend on Dish's mystery partner
With the FCC and Justice Department signing off on the $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, the only remaining obstacle standing in the way of the transaction closing is a trial that is currently playing out in a Manhattan courtroom. The plaintiffs are 13 state attorney generals and the AG of Washington D.C. who are seeking to block the merger because they say it will lead to higher prices. The states argue that reducing the number of major stateside carriers from 4 to 3 (a 25% reduction) will reduce competition in the industry.
The merger is likely to get the judge's approval if he believes that Dish will partner with a deep-pocketed partner
Meanwhile, the attorney for T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom addressed the judge and said, "Your Honor ought to be aware of some of the discussions they’re (DISH) having with very exciting, very exciting potential strategic partners to work with them and to develop this product in a way that becomes a real serious competitive threat." And the attorney for Dish reportedly referred to these mystery partners as "some of the most successful companies on the planet." Yes, Google and Amazon would certainly fit that description.
New Street analyst Blair Levin says that the judge's decision might come down to whether or not he believes that Dish is in fact in discussions with some strategic partners. Levin stated that "We cannot know, nor can we guess what it means to be having 'discussions.' The big question to us is whether the judge looks at the confidential evidence and sees such discussions as likely to result in an actual deal or whether the evidence is more consistent with, in the words of a DT executive, 'another one of Charlie Ergen’s stupid bluffs.'" He added that if the judge believes that Dish will be able to enter into a partnership with a deep-pocketed partner, the odds of a ruling in favor of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger increase.
Ergen testified yesterday that Dish Network will be ready to replace Sprint on day one.
