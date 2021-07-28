Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Wearables Oppo

Oppo's Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered smartwatch is here to rock your world

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Oppo is slowly becoming a modern “Huawei,” at least when it comes to market share. The company's future shapes to be even brighter after the merger with OnePlus. Although the Oppo brand doesn't have a foothold in the US market, there's plenty of other places where the Chinese giant is selling its products like hot cakes.

Its most recent gadget, the Oppo Watch 2 has been revealed just weeks before Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, which is expected to be introduced on August 11. This is one of the not-so-many wearables powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. Although that doesn't guarantee that the Oppo Watch 2 will receive the Wear 3.0 OS update, it's certainly one of the smartwatch's main selling points.

Customers in China shouldn't worry about software updates though since the Chinese version of Oppo Watch 2 comes with ColorOS for Watch based on Android 8.1. Only the international version of the wearable device will be running Google Wear OS, although we have yet to learn when and if Oppo will actually make the smartwatch available outside China.

Hardware-wise, the Oppo Watch 2 looks quite decent, not just because it's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, but also due to other premium features packed inside. First off, the smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch curved AMOLED display with 326 PPI and a 60Hz refresh rate. Secondly, the Oppo Watch 2 is rated for 5 ATM water resistance and has a built-in GPS receiver.



Also, it supports 24-hour heart rate tracking, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, as well as sleep analytics. More importantly, thanks to the Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine, the smartwatch can provide up to 4 days of battery life on a single charge or up to 16 days in Power Saver mode.

Oppo Watch 2 will be available in China in both 42mm and 46mm sizes, but Oppo will also sell a Bluetooth-only version that will cost just $200. The other two models will be up for purchase for $230 and $305, respectively. Pre-orders will start in China today, while shipping will begin on August 6.

