Oppo's Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered smartwatch is here to rock your world

Also, it supports 24-hour heart rate tracking, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, as well as sleep analytics. More importantly, thanks to the Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine, the smartwatch can provide up to 4 days of battery life on a single charge or up to 16 days in Power Saver mode.Oppo Watch 2 will be available in China in both 42mm and 46mm sizes, but Oppo will also sell a Bluetooth-only version that will cost just $200. The other two models will be up for purchase for $230 and $305, respectively. Pre-orders will start in China today, while shipping will begin on August 6.