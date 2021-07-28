Oppo's Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered smartwatch is here to rock your world

Oppo's Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered smartwatch is here to rock your world1
Hardware-wise, the Oppo Watch 2 looks quite decent, not just because it's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, but also due to other premium features packed inside. First off, the smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch curved AMOLED display with 326 PPI and a 60Hz refresh rate. Secondly, the Oppo Watch 2 is rated for 5 ATM water resistance and has a built-in GPS receiver.
Also, it supports 24-hour heart rate tracking, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, as well as sleep analytics. More importantly, thanks to the Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine, the smartwatch can provide up to 4 days of battery life on a single charge or up to 16 days in Power Saver mode.
Oppo Watch 2 will be available in China in both 42mm and 46mm sizes, but Oppo will also sell a Bluetooth-only version that will cost just $200. The other two models will be up for purchase for $230 and $305, respectively. Pre-orders will start in China today, while shipping will begin on August 6.