Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 tops Dimensity 9200 on AnTuTu; but one company is this battle's real winner
At the beginning of this month, we told you that specs for the upcoming Moto X40 flagship (XT2301) had leaked. The phone will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Chen Jin, Motorola's general manager of mobile business, is now promoting the powerful handset. On the executive's Weibo account (Weibo is a Chinese social media site favored by many top executives working for phone manufacturing companies), he touted a benchmark score for the X40 from AnTuTu.
The AnTuTu score for the Moto X40 rang up as 1,312,901 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC beats out the 1,266,102 points score for the Dimensity 9200 that was posted by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. However, AnTuTu said that the score was unverified because the device being tested wasn't connected in order to keep it confidential. Some believe that a Vivo X90 series smartphone was the device powered by the Dimensity 9200 chipset.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 scores an impressive 1.31 million points on AnTuTu...
With the Dimensity 9200, MediaTek is going right after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a Cortex X-3 core, three Cortex A-715 performance cores, and four Cortex A-510 efficiency cores. The chip will support Wi-Fi 7 and the new ARM graphics chip called Immortalis G-715 will allow ray tracing for realistic-looking shadows and reflections in mobile games.
...slightly beating out the Dimensity 9200 SoC
Last week, Qualcomm introduced the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which also is equipped with a Cortex-X3 core (running at a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz). There are four performance cores running at a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores running at a clock speed up to 2.0GHz.
Considering the points difference between the two components is less than 47,000, we're not sure that our projections desk can call this race yet. So perhaps we should simply congratulate Qualcomm and MediaTek for designing two powerful chipsets that will bring speed and energy efficiency to global smartphone users. Most of all, we can congratulate chip foundry TSMC which will be collecting revenue by manufacturing both chips. To borrow from Dire Straits, "That's the way you do it."
