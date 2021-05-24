New Oppo Reno 6 5G series leak reveals design and key specs
The Oppo Reno 6 5G
Acting as the most affordable smartphone in the series, Gadgets360 reports that the Oppo Reno 6 5G includes an unspecified MediaTek chipset that’s paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. But if that isn’t enough, a 12/256GB version is also going to be available.
The rear is headlined by a triple-camera setup that looks like the iPhone 12 and LG Wing camera setups. It uses a 64-megapixel main sensor. Nothing is known about the other cameras, but they might act as ultra-wide and macro shooters.
Sandwiched between the front and back is a flat aluminum frame that seems to have been inspired by the iPhone 12, although recent Sony Xperia flagships have also used this flat look. The frame houses the usual power button on the right, a set of volume keys on the left, and the endangered 3.5mm headphone jack.
An extra detail worth mentioning is the phone’s support for 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 will be available in three colors — Galaxy Dream, Night Sea, and Summer Harumi.
If the vanilla Oppo Reno 6 isn’t cutting it for you, maybe the Reno 6 Pro 5G will be of interest. It’ll reportedly retain virtually the same internal setup, the key difference being that it switches out the triple-camera setup for a quad-camera system with the same 64-megapixel main camera.
The leaked renders also suggest that Oppo is replacing the flat frame with a more rounded implementation. At the same time, the flat display is being switched out for a curved-edge panel that’s said to measure in at 6.55-inches. It’s unclear whether the 3.5mm headphone jack is retained on this phone.
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is going to be sold in the same colors as the standard Reno 6: Galaxy Dream, Night Sea, and Summer Harumi.
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G
The range-topping Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G is coming too. It’ll carry Qualcomm’s faster Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of a MediaTek one and feature an upgraded quad-camera setup that uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.
Oppo previously used that sensor as the flagship Find X3 Pro’s main and ultra-wide cameras, so Reno 6 Pro+ users can certainly expect some impressive results. Unfortunately, though, there’s no word on the remaining cameras.
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G will reportedly be available in two colors at launch — Summer Harumi and Moon Sea.