New Oppo Reno 6 5G series leak reveals design and key specs

Sandwiched between the front and back is a flat aluminum frame that seems to have been inspired by the iPhone 12 , although recent Sony Xperia flagships have also used this flat look. The frame houses the usual power button on the right, a set of volume keys on the left, and the endangered 3.5mm headphone jack.







If the vanilla Oppo Reno 6 isn’t cutting it for you, maybe the Reno 6 Pro 5G will be of interest. It’ll reportedly retain virtually the same internal setup, the key difference being that it switches out the triple-camera setup for a quad-camera system with the same 64-megapixel main camera.



An extra detail worth mentioning is the phone's support for 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 6 will be available in three colors — Galaxy Dream, Night Sea, and Summer Harumi.







The range-topping Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G is coming too. It’ll carry Qualcomm’s faster Snapdragon 870 chipset instead of a MediaTek one and feature an upgraded quad-camera setup that uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.



Oppo is replacing the flat frame with a more rounded implementation. At the same time, the flat display is being switched out for a curved- edge panel that's said to measure in at 6.55-inches. It's unclear whether the 3.5mm headphone jack is retained on this phone.





With less than a week to go until the Oppo Reno 6 series is announced, tipster Evan Blass has published official-looking press renders of the entire lineup — the Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Reno 6 Pro+ 5G.Acting as the most affordable smartphone in the series,reports that the Oppo Reno 6 5G includes an unspecified MediaTek chipset that’s paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. But if that isn’t enough, a 12/256GB version is also going to be available.Buyers will gain access to a 6.55-inch flat display too. The latter is surrounded by slim side bezels and a thicker chin, features a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p resolution), supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and uses a punch-hole in the top-left corner for the 32-megapixel selfie camera.The rear is headlined by a triple-camera setup that looks like the iPhone 12 and LG Wing camera setups. It uses a 64-megapixel main sensor. Nothing is known about the other cameras, but they might act as ultra-wide and macro shooters.