Oppo commits to 3 years of security updates for Find X3 devices
Oppo will match Google's security update promise
In a statement shared with Dutch publication Android Planet, Oppo has announced a new commitment to offer three years of software support for the recently launched flagship Find X3 series.
The Chinese brand is also researching the possibility of extending this support to four years of software updates, though this might depend on the hardware. Until now, Oppo had only promised two years of software support.
Oppo is behind in the OS upgrades department too. It’s still only promising two years of Android updates for its flagship smartphones, whereas Google and Samsung both offer at least three OS upgrades.