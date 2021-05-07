Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Software updates Oppo

Oppo commits to 3 years of security updates for Find X3 devices

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 07, 2021, 10:29 AM
Oppo commits to 3 years of security updates for Find X3 devices
Oppo entered the competitive European smartphone market in 2018 and three years later it’s already the fourth-largest brand by volume. Now, Oppo is making an important commitment to its local customers.

Oppo will match Google's security update promise


In a statement shared with Dutch publication Android Planet, Oppo has announced a new commitment to offer three years of software support for the recently launched flagship Find X3 series.

The move means that owners of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite will receive three years of security patches, which the company says will be rolled out on a monthly basis.

The Chinese brand is also researching the possibility of extending this support to four years of software updates, though this might depend on the hardware. Until now, Oppo had only promised two years of software support.

This policy change puts Oppo on par with Google in terms of security updates. However, it still lags behind market leader Samsung, which offers four years of security patches on its mid-range and premium smartphones.

Oppo is behind in the OS upgrades department too. It’s still only promising two years of Android updates for its flagship smartphones, whereas Google and Samsung both offer at least three OS upgrades.

Related phones

Find X3 Pro
OPPO Find X3 Pro View Full specs
$1178 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.2 UI
Find X3 Neo
OPPO Find X3 Neo View Full specs
$1094 Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 UI
Find X3 Lite
OPPO Find X3 Lite View Full specs
$573 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 UI

