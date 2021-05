Oppo commits to 3 years of security updates for Find X3 devices

Oppo will match Google's security update promise

Oppo entered the competitive European smartphone market in 2018 and three years later it’s already the fourth-largest brand by volume. Now, Oppo is making an important commitment to its local customers.In a statement shared with Dutch publication, Oppo has announced a new commitment to offer three years of software support for the recently launched flagship Find X3 series.The move means that owners of the Oppo Find X3 Pro Find X3 Neo , and Find X3 Lite will receive three years of security patches, which the company says will be rolled out on a monthly basis.The Chinese brand is also researching the possibility of extending this support to four years of software updates, though this might depend on the hardware. Until now, Oppo had only promised two years of software support.This policy change puts Oppo on par with Google in terms of security updates. However, it still lags behind market leader Samsung, which offers four years of security patches on its mid-range and premium smartphones.Oppo is behind in the OS upgrades department too. It’s still only promising two years of Android updates for its flagship smartphones, whereas Google and Samsung both offer at least three OS upgrades