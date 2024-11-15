Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Oppo Reno 13 series channels iPhone vibes in new leaked images

Oppo
Two smartphones, one white and one light blue, are shown side-by-side, focusing on their camera modules.
What appears to be an iPhone 15 on the left and Reno 13 on the right. | Image credit – Digital Chat Station

Oppo is preparing to launch its new Reno 13 series, with pre-orders already open in China. The lineup, featuring the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, is expected to debut on November 25. Oppo is also set to release the Oppo Pad 3 on the same day, and it, too, is available for pre-order.

Despite already teasing the launch, Oppo has remained tight-lipped about the phones' designs. Until recently, the only hints came from a side-by-side comparison with an iPhone, showing just a few design elements (check the cover image of this article for reference). However, new leaks have surfaced, including a real-life image, offering a clearer view of what to expect.

Tipster Anvin shared more images on X, and they made it clear just how closely the Oppo Reno 13 resembles the latest iPhone 16.



Images comparing the Oppo Reno 13 series to the iPhone 16 series. | Image credit – Anvin/X

That's not all, though. Another report has surfaced with a live image, supposedly showcasing the upcoming Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, giving us a full look at the phone's rear design.

A leaked photo supposedly showing the new Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. | Image credit – Gizmochina - Oppo Reno 13 series channels iPhone vibes in new leaked images
A leaked photo supposedly showing the new Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. | Image credit – Gizmochina


From all the images, it's clear that the Reno 13 series takes a fresh design direction compared to the Reno 12. And personally, I'm all for this new look – it feels more modern and aligns with today's trends. Plus, honestly, I was never a big fan of the curved edges and displays anyway, so this change is a welcome one for me.


Details on the standard Reno 13 are still scarce but leaks about the Reno 13 Pro have revealed quite a bit. It's rumored to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels.

The camera setup is expected to include a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, which is a small improvement over the Reno 12 Pro, which has 2x optical zoom.

On the battery front, the Reno 13 Pro could pack a 5,900 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It's also likely to debut MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset, potentially making it the first phone to launch with this processor.

It's rumored to come with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, with smaller configurations available as well. Oh, and AI will once again play a big role, with multiple AI features expected on board.

As noted earlier, Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro in China on November 25. A recent report suggests that the mid-range lineup will stay exclusive to the Chinese market for now, with a global release planned for January next year.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

