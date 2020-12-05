Oppo may let you upgrade cameras independently of phones in the future



91Mobiles has unearthed a has unearthed a patent that suggests Oppo is considering such a design. The document shows a phone with a detachable camera module with two sensors and connectivity options such as USB-C, WiFi, and Bluetooth. To take selfies, you would need to attach the unit to the front of the device.







The outlet reports that the camera module would have its own lithium-ion battery.





There is no telling if Oppo intends to move ahead with this idea, but it does sound compelling. Under display cameras have a host of challenges to overcome at the moment, and the first commercial versions will probably not match the results of conventional selfie cameras.



A removable module could take care of that problem in the interim. A modular design might also make it possible to upgrade just the camera instead of the whole phone.