Take a look at Xiaomi's official video starring its under-display selfie camera

Earlier today, Xiaomi announced that the third-generation of its under-display selfie camera will be mass-produced and is expected to make its debut on a new handset next year. The tweaks made by Xiaomi prevent the camera from peeking out from under the display while still allowing enough light to get through. Now that Xiaomi says that the quality of selfies taken with the under-display camera match those snapped by a regular front-facing camera, it is ready to move on with the technology.











On Thursday, the company released an official video of the technology. If you can spare 36 seconds out of your busy day, you can view the clip which shows the under-display selfie camera competing with a punch-hole selfie camera. With the under-display selfie snapper, Xiaomi will be able to design a phone sporting very thin bezels and a full display not marred by a notch, tear-drop notch, or a punch-hole. And users won't have to worry about the mechanism supporting a pop-up camera breaking.





Over the years Xiaomi has hinted from time-to-time that it would be offering its phones in the U.S., but this has never come to pass. It does offer a limited number of products that are available from its U.S. website including a digital camera that records 4K video, an electric scooter, smart devices for the home, and more. It's very popular line of Mi Band fitness trackers are available in the U.S. via Amazon. The latest model, the Mi Band 5, can be purchased for just under $55.





Xiaomi has become the leading phone manufacturer in the world's second-largest smartphone market, India. It was able to achieve this by using a value for money approach that dovetails perfectly with the country's still developing economy.





