Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
Android Camera Display Xiaomi

Take a look at Xiaomi's official video starring its under-display selfie camera

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 28, 2020, 2:22 PM
Take a look at Xiaomi's official video starring its under-display selfie camera
Earlier today, Xiaomi announced that the third-generation of its under-display selfie camera will be mass-produced and is expected to make its debut on a new handset next year. The tweaks made by Xiaomi prevent the camera from peeking out from under the display while still allowing enough light to get through. Now that Xiaomi says that the quality of selfies taken with the under-display camera match those snapped by a regular front-facing camera, it is ready to move on with the technology.

On Thursday, the company released an official video of the technology. If you can spare 36 seconds out of your busy day, you can view the clip which shows the under-display selfie camera competing with a punch-hole selfie camera. With the under-display selfie snapper, Xiaomi will be able to design a phone sporting very thin bezels and a full display not marred by a notch, tear-drop notch, or a punch-hole. And users won't have to worry about the mechanism supporting a pop-up camera breaking.



Over the years Xiaomi has hinted from time-to-time that it would be offering its phones in the U.S., but this has never come to pass. It does offer a limited number of products that are available from its U.S. website including a digital camera that records 4K video, an electric scooter, smart devices for the home, and more. It's very popular line of Mi Band fitness trackers are available in the U.S. via Amazon. The latest model, the Mi Band 5, can be purchased for just under $55.

Xiaomi has become the leading phone manufacturer in the world's second-largest smartphone market, India. It was able to achieve this by using a value for money approach that dovetails perfectly with the country's still developing economy. 

According to Gartner, Xiaomi was the fourth-largest smartphone manufacturer globally during the second quarter. From April through June the firm delivered 26.1 million handsets good enough for fourth place after Samsung, Huawei, and Apple. Xiaomi's global market share basically stayed the same at 8.9% from last year's 9% despite a drop of over 21% in the number of units it shipped in the quarter on an annual basis.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's high price has leaked
Popular stories
Every 5G Sony Xperia 5 II surprise has been prematurely revealed

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless