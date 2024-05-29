Details about Oppo’s upcoming flagship tablet have leaked
It looks like a new top-tier Oppo tablet is just around the corner. The unannounced Oppo Pad 3 has been recently spotted on the 3C certification platform, so it’s probably going to be announced very soon.
Until then, let’s take a look at its rumored specs sheet courtesy to known tipster Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina). The Pad 3 is expected to be powered by one of Qualcomm’s top-tier chipsets, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Another selling point of the flagship tablet could be the large 12.1-inch LCD display with 3K (3000 x 2120 pixels) resolution and 900 nits peak brightness. The tablet is expected to pack a 13-megapixel rear camera and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
The tablet will pack 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, but different memory variants might be available for purchase. Also, Oppo Pad 3’s 9510 mAh battery is rumored for feature support for 67W fast charging.
Other highlights of the tablet tipped by DCS include all-metal body, support for the Oppo Pencil 2, as well as ColorOS based on Android 14. No word on pricing and availability yet, but the Oppo Pad 3 might be exclusively available in China, at least for a time.
