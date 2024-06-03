Benchmark listing reveals key OnePlus Pad 2 specs
Information about Oppo’s next flagship tablet, the Pad 3, surfaced last week when tipster Digital Chat Station hinted that the tablet could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Since Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same company, the brands often borrow from each other when it comes to new products. That’s why it’s safe to assume that the Oppo Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad 2 will be exactly the same specs-wise.
OnePlus’ unannounced tablet is listed on Geekbench with model number OPD2404, which makes sense considering the previous model was known as OnePlus OPD2203 before it went official.
Besides the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the benchmark listing also confirms that tablet features at least 8GB RAM and runs Android 14 right out of the box. That’s all the information that the benchmark reveals, but we expect more details to leak in the coming days.
Since OnePlus Pad comes in two memory variants – 8/128GB and 12/256GB, we suspect that the sequel will offer at least these two options for customers in the market for a high-end tablet.
To support that theory, a new benchmark listing confirms that OnePlus Pad 2 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (via 91mobiles), the same that powers the Oppo Pad 3.
The original OnePlus Pad was launched on the market about a year ago, but it didn’t use a Qualcomm chipset. The Chinese handset maker decided to go with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor instead, which was pretty new for that time.
