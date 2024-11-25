Oppo Pad 3 goes official as the world’s first tablet with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset
As expected, Oppo has just introduced its new Android tablet in China, the Pad 3. The handset maker launched the Pro model earlier this month but decided to delay the vanilla version because the chipset it uses wasn’t officially unveiled until today.
The Pad 3 is the world’s first tablet powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8350 chipset. It’s also among the first devices to use this particular SoC (system-on-chip), alongside Oppo’s Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro.
However, the chipset replaces HyperEngine with StarSpeed Engine for gaming optimization. Because of that, MediaTek claims the Dimensity 8350 offers 10 percent lower power consumption in regular use and up to 24 percent power savings in high-frame gaming scenarios.
Although camera is not among the most pieces of hardware in a tablet, it’s worth noting that the Oppo Pad 3 does pretty well when it comes to photography. The slate features an 8-megapixel main camera and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
The Pad 3 is powered by a 9,520 mAh battery that features support for 67W wired fast charging speeds. Thankfully, the tablet ships with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 right out of the box, so you won’t have to wait for the update if you’re going for Oppo’s new mid-range tablet.
As far as availability goes, the Oppo Pad 3 is now available for pre-order in China in three colors – Sunshine Purple, Night Blue, and Star Track Bright Silver, as well as four memory variants: 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB.
The cheapest model costs €275 / $290, while the most expensive version is priced to sell for €400 / $430. These prices are only available for the Chinese market and include a free Oppo Pencil 2 for those pre-order the tablet. The Pad 3 is expected to go global at some point early next year.
The Dimensity 8350 is built on a 4nm process and uses the same eight-core CPU architecture as its predecessor. It includes one 3.35GHz Cortex-A715 prime core, three additional Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores.
That makes the Oppo Pad 3 an excellent gaming tablet. Besides the Dimensity 8350 chipset, the slate features a stunning 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with 2000 x 800 pixels resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, and 700 nits brightness.
Oppo Pad 3 | Image credits: Oppo
