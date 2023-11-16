Oppo reveals ColorOS 14 global version and when you can expect it

Today’s announcement always includes some information about Snapchat, so if you’re a hardcore user, this is for you. Apparently, ColorOS 14 offers access to Snapchat through two new features: the Snapchat lock-screen shortcut, and Snapchat widget for Shelf.



In addition to that, Oppo revealed that the new Snapchat card for Shelf enables users to see updates in messages, status, and location of their closest friends at a glance.







Now comes the important part. Oppo announced that starting from October, ColorOS 14 Global Beta Version has begun to roll out in selected regions. The official Global Version will first come to Find N2 Flip in selected regions.



According to Oppo, the following phones will receive the beta version of ColorOS 14 in November:



Customers who own the Oppo K10 5G or Oppo A77 5G should expect the global beta version of ColorOS 14 to arrive in December, while those using the Oppo A78 and Oppo A58 should get it sometime in January 2024. Finally, the Oppo Reno8 Z 5G, F21s Pro 5G, and A96 5G are scheduled to receive the update as early as April 2024.







