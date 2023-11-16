Oppo reveals ColorOS 14 global version and when you can expect it
Before announcing its Reno 11 and 11 Pro next week, Oppo announced the official global version of ColorOS 14, as well as the devices that are eligible for the major update.
The brand-new ColorOS 14 marks the 10th anniversary of Oppo’s take on Android and promises to bring a lot of improvements and smart features powered by AI (artificial intelligence).
Initially introduced with the launch of ColorOS 13, Aquamorphic Design gets optimized and enhanced with new sound effects, color systems, interactions, and more. Ten sets of Aquamorphic-themed ringtones for calls, alarms and notification have been added in ColorOS 14, as well as seven global UI sound designs to offer users a better audio experience across Oppo devices.
Additionally, Oppo’s ColorOS 14 includes an upgraded version of Aquamorphic Coloring system that intelligently adapts to the phone’s status, time, and on-screen content. The system will match colors with context to provide a more immersive and comfy user experience.
Following the global trend, ColorOS 14 packs a bunch of AI-powered features, including Smart Touch, File Dock, Smart Sidebar, and Smart Image Matting.
More importantly, thanks to the Trinity Engine in ColorOS 14, Oppo’s smartphones will be faster and more stable. Also, ColorOS 14 features Smart Charging, which adjusts the charging current based on the phone’s usage status to help prevent unnecessary battery wear.
As far as the new safety and privacy features go, Oppo says that ColorOS 14 introduces a new feature called Picture Keeper, which is designed to prevent apps from misusing permissions for a user’s personal photos and videos.
Just like phones powered by Android 14, Oppo’s handsets will require permission to access selected photos or videos each time once users enabled the new permission management.
In addition to that, Oppo revealed that the new Snapchat card for Shelf enables users to see updates in messages, status, and location of their closest friends at a glance.
Now comes the important part. Oppo announced that starting from October, ColorOS 14 Global Beta Version has begun to roll out in selected regions. The official Global Version will first come to Find N2 Flip in selected regions.
Customers who own the Oppo K10 5G or Oppo A77 5G should expect the global beta version of ColorOS 14 to arrive in December, while those using the Oppo A78 and Oppo A58 should get it sometime in January 2024. Finally, the Oppo Reno8 Z 5G, F21s Pro 5G, and A96 5G are scheduled to receive the update as early as April 2024.
Unfortunately, Oppo did not provide a rollout timeline for the global stable version of ColorOS 14, so the only phone that we know for sure will receive the final iteration of the update is the Oppo Find N2 Flip. If you have this phone, you should be getting the update in mid-November, although this will only be available in certain regions according to Oppo.
The brand-new ColorOS 14 marks the 10th anniversary of Oppo’s take on Android and promises to bring a lot of improvements and smart features powered by AI (artificial intelligence).
The highlights of ColorOS 14 are the optimized Aquamorphic Design, upgraded in-house developed technology for better performance, along with various tools for safety and privacy protection.
Initially introduced with the launch of ColorOS 13, Aquamorphic Design gets optimized and enhanced with new sound effects, color systems, interactions, and more. Ten sets of Aquamorphic-themed ringtones for calls, alarms and notification have been added in ColorOS 14, as well as seven global UI sound designs to offer users a better audio experience across Oppo devices.
Additionally, Oppo’s ColorOS 14 includes an upgraded version of Aquamorphic Coloring system that intelligently adapts to the phone’s status, time, and on-screen content. The system will match colors with context to provide a more immersive and comfy user experience.
Oppo’s ColorOS 14 introduces a new Aqua Dynamics design, which should enable more intuitive interactions for users. The new design includes various forms of interaction with bubbles, capsules, and panels that expand from the status bar.
Following the global trend, ColorOS 14 packs a bunch of AI-powered features, including Smart Touch, File Dock, Smart Sidebar, and Smart Image Matting.
More importantly, thanks to the Trinity Engine in ColorOS 14, Oppo’s smartphones will be faster and more stable. Also, ColorOS 14 features Smart Charging, which adjusts the charging current based on the phone’s usage status to help prevent unnecessary battery wear.
As far as the new safety and privacy features go, Oppo says that ColorOS 14 introduces a new feature called Picture Keeper, which is designed to prevent apps from misusing permissions for a user’s personal photos and videos.
Just like phones powered by Android 14, Oppo’s handsets will require permission to access selected photos or videos each time once users enabled the new permission management.
Today’s announcement always includes some information about Snapchat, so if you’re a hardcore user, this is for you. Apparently, ColorOS 14 offers access to Snapchat through two new features: the Snapchat lock-screen shortcut, and Snapchat widget for Shelf.
In addition to that, Oppo revealed that the new Snapchat card for Shelf enables users to see updates in messages, status, and location of their closest friends at a glance.
Now comes the important part. Oppo announced that starting from October, ColorOS 14 Global Beta Version has begun to roll out in selected regions. The official Global Version will first come to Find N2 Flip in selected regions.
According to Oppo, the following phones will receive the beta version of ColorOS 14 in November: Find X3 Pro 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, Reno10 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno8 T 5G, Reno8, Reno8 T, Reno7, F23 5G, F21s Pro 5G, F21 Pro, A98 5G, A78 5G, and A77s.
Customers who own the Oppo K10 5G or Oppo A77 5G should expect the global beta version of ColorOS 14 to arrive in December, while those using the Oppo A78 and Oppo A58 should get it sometime in January 2024. Finally, the Oppo Reno8 Z 5G, F21s Pro 5G, and A96 5G are scheduled to receive the update as early as April 2024.
Unfortunately, Oppo did not provide a rollout timeline for the global stable version of ColorOS 14, so the only phone that we know for sure will receive the final iteration of the update is the Oppo Find N2 Flip. If you have this phone, you should be getting the update in mid-November, although this will only be available in certain regions according to Oppo.
Things that are NOT allowed: