Microsoft finally brings Phone Link to iOS users

Microsoft finally brings Phone Link to iOS users
It’s been years since Microsoft supported Android users with Phone Link, the app that allows them to connect smartphones to their PCs. Starting today, the same app is available for iPhone users, Microsoft revealed in a blog post. However, the experience is quite limited and pales in comparison with the features Phone Link for Android provide users.

Announced back in February, the expansion of the Phone Link app to iOS is finally happening, as Microsoft announced the app is now rolling out globally in 39 languages across 85 markets.

As per the company’s statement, once Phone Link is enabled on a Windows 11 PC, the app should provide some basic iOS support for calls, messages and access to contacts. iOS users will also be able to access their iPhone photos on their PC thanks to Microsoft’s iCloud integration with Photos. Basically, you’ll be able to see your iPhone photos in the Photos app in Windows 11.

While the rollout of the app has already begun, it may take a few weeks to be visible on all PCs. To start using Phone Link for iOS, use the Search box on the Windows taskbar to find Phone Link, and then follow the step-by-step guide to set it up.

As far as requirements go, Microsoft confirmed that Phone Link for iOS is compatible with iPhones running iOS 14 or higher. The app will only work on Windows 11 devices and requires Bluetooth connection. Keep in mind that iPads and macOS are not compatible with this version of Phone Link.

It’s also worth mentioning that the messaging feature is limited by iOS, and image/video sharing, as well as group messaging will not be supported. Microsoft notes that all messages are sessions based and will only be received when the phone is connected to PC.

