Oppo is planning a new smartwatch: the "Oppo Watch Free"
Just yesterday, the Chinese telecommunications company has been revealed to have filed a trademark for a new product name, "Oppo Watch Free."
The trademark is currently being reviewed and awaiting approval.
For all we know, the mysterious Oppo Watch Free could be a more outdoor or athletics-oriented version of the Oppo Watch, which the company introduced last spring for the first time.
Apart from size, the two versions had other differences as well. The 41mm model had a flat 1.6-inch panel with 360 x 320 pixels, and a plastic rear. Its bigger counterpart had a 1.91-inch display with curved edges and a 476 x 402p, and back panel forged from a classier ceramic as well as plastic material.
The larger Oppo watch had a 430mAh battery that could last up to 36 hours on a single charge, while the smaller model's 300mAh battery was good for 24 hours.