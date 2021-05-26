Oppo is planning a new smartwatch: the "Oppo Watch Free"





Just yesterday, the Chinese telecommunications company has been revealed to have filed a trademark for a new product name, " Oppo Watch Free ."





Let'sGoDigital, the description explicitly mentions "smartwatches; sports watches." The trademark application is registered as Class 9/14 (namely measuring, checking instruments [9] / clocks, watches, chronometric instruments [14]) in the European Union Intellectual Property Office, or EUIPO. As seen in the image uncovered by









The trademark is currently being reviewed and awaiting approval.





Oppo Watch Free could be a more outdoor or athletics-oriented version of the For all we know, the mysteriouscould be a more outdoor or athletics-oriented version of the Oppo Watch , which the company introduced last spring for the first time.





Unlike most other smartwatches, the original Oppo watch had received a rectangular, thinly bezeled AMOLED display. It came in only two sizes, namely 41mm and a slightly bigger 46mm version.





Apart from size, the two versions had other differences as well. The 41mm model had a flat 1.6-inch panel with 360 x 320 pixels, and a plastic rear. Its bigger counterpart had a 1.91-inch display with curved edges and a 476 x 402p, and back panel forged from a classier ceramic as well as plastic material.





The larger Oppo watch had a 430mAh battery that could last up to 36 hours on a single charge, while the smaller model's 300mAh battery was good for 24 hours.





We can only speculate on what Oppo is planning to do with the Oppo Watch Free, but it's likely it will sport the same Wear OS by Google along with some hardware (and perhaps aesthetic) upgrades. We're keeping an eye out for any further leaks that may come our way.

It seems like last year's Oppo Watch wasn't a one-off oddity after all, and there may well be a successor looming in the future—perhaps even something in the way of a sports watch.