Last chance to win $24,000 from Oppo's Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 contest

Mobile photographers of the world, unite!

There's a photo contest from Oppo – the Oppo Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024! Time is running out, if you want to participate for the prize of $24,000 that'll be given to the winner. Apart from the golden prize, four silver and ten bronze medals will be awarded ($9,800 and $2,800, respectively).

Since the competition's launch on January 17, over one million submissions have poured in from 73 countries and regions, each reflecting a vibrant tapestry of global cultures and traditions. As the global submission deadline of July 28 approaches, Oppo urges photography enthusiasts to seize this final chance to capture spectacular moments through their cameras and showcase the power of mobile imaging.

Participants from around the world have submitted entries showcasing the unique landscapes and traditions of their home countries. From the lively coastal life of Rio de Janeiro to the profound natural wonders of the Amazon rainforest, each photograph offers viewers a glimpse into diverse worlds.

Entries for the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 remain open until 24:00 (UTC+8) on July 28. This year's submissions will be judged by a prestigious global panel, including contemporary photography icon Steve McCurry, National Geographic Photographer Michael Yamashita, Hasselblad Master Tina Signesdottir Hult, Magnum Photos member Alec Soth, and Oppo Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer Pete Lau.

All photography enthusiasts are invited to take part and share moving moments that ignite inspiration and imagination through the global platform. To learn more about the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards and to submit an entry, visit the official website.

Image credit - Oppo.
