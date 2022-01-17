Notification Center

Android Tablets Oppo

Oppo’s first ever Android tablet leaks once again

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Following rumors about OnePlus’ first Android tablet, sister company Oppo seems to have similar plans. Although nothing official has been announced yet, Oppo’s tablet has been recently spotted on Geekbench benchmark database.

The listing uncovered by MySmartPrice reveals some of the tablet’s features like processor, memory and operating system, but the rest of the specs sheet remains a mystery. Apparently, Oppo has decided to pack a very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor inside its upcoming tablet.

Tablets typically come in more than one version, so depending on the amount of memory/storage and type of connectivity, we might have more than one Oppo tablets, but we do know that at least one model will come with 6GB RAM.

Unfortunately, the listing reveals the tablet runs Android 11, a real downside for such a powerful tablet. We’re really hoping Oppo will have a change of heart and ship its first ever tablet with Android 12 instead of an older version.

The new Geekbench listing adds new information to a previous rumor that claims Oppo’s tablet will feature an LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The same report mentions a 13-megapixel main camera and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Oppo’s Android tablet is expected to be initially launched in China, followed by a release in India in the first half of the year.

