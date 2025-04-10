The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there

Here are the Find X8 Ultra specs at a glance:



Main camera: 50 MP, 1-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture

50 MP, 1-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture Ultra-wide camera: 50 MP, 15mm equivalent focal length, 1/2.75-inch sensor, f/2 aperture, auto focus

50 MP, 15mm equivalent focal length, 1/2.75-inch sensor, f/2 aperture, auto focus 3x zoom camera: 50 MP, 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700 sensor, f/2.1 aperture, telemacro

50 MP, 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700 sensor, f/2.1 aperture, telemacro 6x zoom camera: 50 MP, 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/3.1 aperture

50 MP, 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/3.1 aperture True Chroma Camera: a multispectral system

Hi-Res mode: There's a new Hi-Res mode that allows users to capture 25MP photos on all four rear cameras, not just the main one.

There's a new Hi-Res mode that allows users to capture 25MP photos on all four rear cameras, not just the main one. Portrait mode: This one is responsible for detecting subjects precisely and then applying a smooth bokeh, emulating classic Hasselblad lenses. The Portrait Mode supports seamless zoom from 1x to 6x, so you can compose the portrait composition without being limited to just 3x or 6x.

This one is responsible for detecting subjects precisely and then applying a smooth bokeh, emulating classic Hasselblad lenses. The Portrait Mode supports seamless zoom from 1x to 6x, so you can compose the portrait composition without being limited to just 3x or 6x. Master mode: Introduced with Find X7 Ultra, this mode now offers 50MP JPEG MAX and RAW MAX output, auto Night Mode support, and Focus Magnifier and Focus Peaking for further precision.

Introduced with Find X7 Ultra, this mode now offers 50MP JPEG MAX and RAW MAX output, auto Night Mode support, and Focus Magnifier and Focus Peaking for further precision. Video: All four rear cameras and the selfie support 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording. The 1x and 3x cameras extend this capability with 4K 120fps, so get ready for stunning slow-motion footage!

Specs in detail





Price and availability





Once again, we have a 6x periscope zoom on board, but this time around, it's with a slightly larger 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor and a brighter f/3.1 aperture. Its predecessor had a Sony IMX858 sensor and a dimmer f/4.3 aperture.The fifth camera on the phone's back is not actually a camera in the traditional sense of the word, but an all-new True Chroma Camera, a 9-channel multispectral system with 2 million spectral pixels.It splits images into a 6x8 grid and captures the color temperature of each section individually, allowing for more accurate white balance adjustments. This approach helps preserve both warm and cool tones with greater precision, delivering lifelike and richly detailed color reproduction.This is pretty important, as the Find X7 Ultra was prone to getting the white balance in a photo shockingly wrong in the beginning, but with software updates, this was later fixed. I expect the Find X8 Ultra to be great from its start.While I personally don't find its predecessor bulky, the Find X8 Ultra comes with an 8.78 mm profile. For reference, theUltra is 9.48 mm (or 9.35 mm for the Legend Edition). Let's throw in some Samsung and Apple champions in the mix:This means that the Find X8 Ultra is slightly thicker than these two popular flagships.The 6.82-inch flat QHD display (1-120Hz refresh rate) comes with symmetrical bezels, but it's presented as durable, with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, coupled with SGS five-star drop resistance certification.A nice addition is a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and keeping things secure. Compared to previous scanners, this one is claimed to be 35% faster in terms of recognition.Under the hood, animating it all, is, of course, the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is found on almost all Android flagships in 2025.The phone features up to 16 GB of RAM, along with up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage, which is fast and snappy. This configuration should be great for every task you throw at it, be it gaming or 4K HDR video editing.The battery on the Find X8 Ultra utilizes the silicon-carbon technology and the cell capacity is 6,100 mAh – this should be plenty for a day full of taking pictures and browsing. The best part is that the device supports 100W superfast charging for a complete recharge in under 40 minutes and 50W wireless charging speeds.At the official Chinese Oppo store, the Find X8 Ultra is currently priced at ~$952 (when converted directly).