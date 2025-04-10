The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The new Oppo Find X8 Ultra – a device that you'll surely stumble upon when searching for the best camera phone in 2025 – is now official. If you care about having multiple dedicated cameras, big sensors and great lenses, you've come to the right place.
Like its predecessors, the Find X8 Ultra is developed in collaboration with the legendary photography company Hasselblad, and what one should get out of the newly announced Next-Gen Penta Camera System is:
Based on the phone's specs from Oppo, the new flagship looks like a step ahead, but certainly not a giant leap. If you're getting a déjà vu and feel like the Find X8 Ultra is not the generational upgrade over the Find X7 Ultra some thought it would be, I feel you.
The phone is thinner (Oppo claims it's the thinnest camera phone in the world), with a flat screen now (in my book, that's great, but to each his own), packs some fancy quick-action buttons, a top-shelf Qualcomm chipset, a new, fifth camera (but it's not what you think it is), and more.
We'll take a deeper dive in those specs later, but first, let's talk about the thing you (probably) came here for: let's talk about light, light gathering, pixels, and apertures. Let's talk about photography (and video, too!)
Building on the already exciting and pretty respectable Oppo Find X7 Ultra, the new Find X8 Ultra keeps its main camera sensor, the mighty potent 1-inch Sony LYT-900. This is the same sensor found on its predecessor, as well as on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra – another mind-boggling camera phone.
However, the Find X8 Ultra packs an upgraded 8-element lens in front of the Sony LT-900 sensor, as well as a high refractive index glass element to minimize chromatic aberration.
The ultra-wide camera is also 50 MP, with an f/2 aperture and autofocus.
Then, there's the 3x periscope zoom camera. It packs an upgraded 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700 sensor, a brighter f/2.1 aperture and is said to minimize glare and ghosting.
You can focus at a minimum distance of 10 centimeters, which is why Oppo presents the 3x snapper as having telemacro capabilities – and the results can be stunning. Telemacro is, as the name suggests, a technique that uses a telephoto lens to capture close-up, detailed shots of small subjects from a distance, combining macro detail with telephoto reach.
Once again, we have a 6x periscope zoom on board, but this time around, it's with a slightly larger 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor and a brighter f/3.1 aperture. Its predecessor had a Sony IMX858 sensor and a dimmer f/4.3 aperture.
The fifth camera on the phone's back is not actually a camera in the traditional sense of the word, but an all-new True Chroma Camera, a 9-channel multispectral system with 2 million spectral pixels.
This is pretty important, as the Find X7 Ultra was prone to getting the white balance in a photo shockingly wrong in the beginning, but with software updates, this was later fixed. I expect the Find X8 Ultra to be great from its start.
While I personally don't find its predecessor bulky, the Find X8 Ultra comes with an 8.78 mm profile. For reference, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is 9.48 mm (or 9.35 mm for the Legend Edition). Let's throw in some Samsung and Apple champions in the mix:
This means that the Find X8 Ultra is slightly thicker than these two popular flagships.
The 6.82-inch flat QHD display (1-120Hz refresh rate) comes with symmetrical bezels, but it's presented as durable, with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, coupled with SGS five-star drop resistance certification.
A nice addition is a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and keeping things secure. Compared to previous scanners, this one is claimed to be 35% faster in terms of recognition.
The phone features up to 16 GB of RAM, along with up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage, which is fast and snappy. This configuration should be great for every task you throw at it, be it gaming or 4K HDR video editing.
The battery on the Find X8 Ultra utilizes the silicon-carbon technology and the cell capacity is 6,100 mAh – this should be plenty for a day full of taking pictures and browsing. The best part is that the device supports 100W superfast charging for a complete recharge in under 40 minutes and 50W wireless charging speeds.
At the official Chinese Oppo store, the Find X8 Ultra is currently priced at ~$952 (when converted directly).
Here are the Find X8 Ultra specs at a glance:
- Display: a flat 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, 1-120HZ refresh rate, 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, up to 2160 Hz dimming
- Battery: 6,100 mAh capacity, 100W fast charging wired, 50W wireless charging speeds
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM and storage: up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB storage (UFS 4.1 ROM)
- Camera setup: Five cameras on the back (0.6x, 1x, 3x, and 6x plus a multispectral system unit)
- Notable features: 8.78 mm thin, IR blaster, dual SIM, Shortcut Button, Quick Button
Find X8 Ultra camera(s): not four, but five!
Really advanced camera setup! | Image credit – Oppo
Building on the already exciting and pretty respectable Oppo Find X7 Ultra, the new Find X8 Ultra keeps its main camera sensor, the mighty potent 1-inch Sony LYT-900. This is the same sensor found on its predecessor, as well as on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra – another mind-boggling camera phone.
The ultra-wide camera is also 50 MP, with an f/2 aperture and autofocus.
Then, there's the 3x periscope zoom camera. It packs an upgraded 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700 sensor, a brighter f/2.1 aperture and is said to minimize glare and ghosting.
You can focus at a minimum distance of 10 centimeters, which is why Oppo presents the 3x snapper as having telemacro capabilities – and the results can be stunning. Telemacro is, as the name suggests, a technique that uses a telephoto lens to capture close-up, detailed shots of small subjects from a distance, combining macro detail with telephoto reach.
Macro shot, captured with the phone's tele camera. | Image credit – Oppo
Once again, we have a 6x periscope zoom on board, but this time around, it's with a slightly larger 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor and a brighter f/3.1 aperture. Its predecessor had a Sony IMX858 sensor and a dimmer f/4.3 aperture.
- Main camera: 50 MP, 1-inch sensor, f/1.8 aperture
- Ultra-wide camera: 50 MP, 15mm equivalent focal length, 1/2.75-inch sensor, f/2 aperture, auto focus
- 3x zoom camera: 50 MP, 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700 sensor, f/2.1 aperture, telemacro
- 6x zoom camera: 50 MP, 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/3.1 aperture
- True Chroma Camera: a multispectral system
The fifth camera on the phone's back is not actually a camera in the traditional sense of the word, but an all-new True Chroma Camera, a 9-channel multispectral system with 2 million spectral pixels.
It splits images into a 6x8 grid and captures the color temperature of each section individually, allowing for more accurate white balance adjustments. This approach helps preserve both warm and cool tones with greater precision, delivering lifelike and richly detailed color reproduction.
This is pretty important, as the Find X7 Ultra was prone to getting the white balance in a photo shockingly wrong in the beginning, but with software updates, this was later fixed. I expect the Find X8 Ultra to be great from its start.
- Hi-Res mode: There's a new Hi-Res mode that allows users to capture 25MP photos on all four rear cameras, not just the main one.
- Portrait mode: This one is responsible for detecting subjects precisely and then applying a smooth bokeh, emulating classic Hasselblad lenses. The Portrait Mode supports seamless zoom from 1x to 6x, so you can compose the portrait composition without being limited to just 3x or 6x.
- Master mode: Introduced with Find X7 Ultra, this mode now offers 50MP JPEG MAX and RAW MAX output, auto Night Mode support, and Focus Magnifier and Focus Peaking for further precision.
- Video: All four rear cameras and the selfie support 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording. The 1x and 3x cameras extend this capability with 4K 120fps, so get ready for stunning slow-motion footage!
Specs in detail
Image credit – Oppo
While I personally don't find its predecessor bulky, the Find X8 Ultra comes with an 8.78 mm profile. For reference, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is 9.48 mm (or 9.35 mm for the Legend Edition). Let's throw in some Samsung and Apple champions in the mix:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: 8.25 mm
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: 8.25 mm
This means that the Find X8 Ultra is slightly thicker than these two popular flagships.
The 6.82-inch flat QHD display (1-120Hz refresh rate) comes with symmetrical bezels, but it's presented as durable, with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, coupled with SGS five-star drop resistance certification.
A nice addition is a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and keeping things secure. Compared to previous scanners, this one is claimed to be 35% faster in terms of recognition.
Under the hood, animating it all, is, of course, the mighty Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is found on almost all Android flagships in 2025.
The phone features up to 16 GB of RAM, along with up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage, which is fast and snappy. This configuration should be great for every task you throw at it, be it gaming or 4K HDR video editing.
The battery on the Find X8 Ultra utilizes the silicon-carbon technology and the cell capacity is 6,100 mAh – this should be plenty for a day full of taking pictures and browsing. The best part is that the device supports 100W superfast charging for a complete recharge in under 40 minutes and 50W wireless charging speeds.
Price and availability
Image credit – Oppo
At the official Chinese Oppo store, the Find X8 Ultra is currently priced at ~$952 (when converted directly).
For reference, last year, the Find X7 Ultra started at ~$900 for the 16 GB/512 GB version.
The Find X8 Ultra will probably remain exclusive to China, like its predecessor did, which is a shame, given that it's quite the interesting beast.
Getting in the US will be even harder because of the new tariffs!
This is an inspiring phone on its own, but those who have a Find X7 Ultra currently – or a similarly capable camera phone – will have a hard time justifying paying top dollar for this one. If, however, you're coming from a mid-ranger (or an older flagship) and you're serious about getting an expensive, capable camera phone, definitely pay a closer look. This one might be the one for you.
Final thoughts
This is an inspiring phone on its own, but those who have a Find X7 Ultra currently – or a similarly capable camera phone – will have a hard time justifying paying top dollar for this one. If, however, you're coming from a mid-ranger (or an older flagship) and you're serious about getting an expensive, capable camera phone, definitely pay a closer look. This one might be the one for you.
