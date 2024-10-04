The Oppo Find X8 aims to solve this pesky problem for photographers

Image credit – Zhou Yibao

According to the Oppo Find series boss, this feature is intended to address situations where reflections and glare can detract from photographs, such as capturing sunsets through office windows, clouds during flights, or scenic views while commuting.Although the demonstration with the cultural relic is relatively straightforward, Zhou encouraged users to submit photos on a popular Chinese social media platform with challenging reflections. He mentioned that he would use his "Oppo Find X8" to eliminate the glares in these images.User-submitted photos showed even more impressive results, with the AI tool effectively removing streaks and spots from a car window in a particularly difficult scenario. Additional examples will be provided below.In addition to the AI imaging feature, the Find X8 series is confirmed to include an IR blaster and an NFC smart card-switching capability. The IR blaster can be used to control various smart home devices, while the NFC smart card-cutting feature will utilize location awareness to automatically switch between saved NFC cards based on the user’s location. For instance, as users approach their workplace, their phone will automatically switch to the company access card without manual selection.The Oppo Find X8, as reported earlier, will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset that comes with a powerful configuration that includes 1 Cortex-X5 core at 3.4 GHz, 3 Cortex-X4 cores at 3.3 GHz, and 4 Cortex-A720 cores at 2.4 GHz, paired with 16GB of RAM.In some early testings, it achieved benchmark scores of 2,876 for single-core and 8,987 for multi-core performance; however, it shows slightly lower performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 based on leaked Geekbench results. That's absolutely impressive, though, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is shaping out to be an amazing performer!Manufactured using TSMC's advanced second-generation 3nm N3E process, the Dimensity 9400 is expected to be 35% more efficient and deliver a 40% performance boost over the Dimensity 9300. MediaTek is likely to unveil the Dimensity 9400 in early October, with the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro expected to be among the first devices to feature the new chipset.