To top it all off, Oppo's new top-shelf handsets will have the slimmest display bezels on a phone, and its product manager even posted a direct comparison with the iPhone 16 series that was rumored to come with the thinnest bezels itself, but that speculation didn't materialize.

Speaking of displays, there will be a uniform quad-curved screen on the Oppo Find X8 Pro model, while both its, and the regular Find X8 panel will be the first to get the TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 certification.

Oppo Find X8 will protect your eyes at night

Oppo cites something it calls its new "Lights-Off Eye Protection" technology as one of the main reasons to boast with the Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 certificate.

Have you ever woken in the middle of the night and reached for your phone only to be blinded by the lights of an OLED panel that can never seem to be dimmed low enough, even with brightness at a minimum?

Well, that is what the Lights-Off Eye Protection tech of Oppo now addresses, and it has approached the problem from several directions:

According to leaks and teasers, the Find X8 series will be powered by the just-announced Dimensity 9400 chipset, for instance, which is wiping the floor with every other mobile processor out there in terms of AI calculations prowess or gaming with its graphics subsystem.

Low flicker, ultra-narrow dimming black bars: The Find X8 series supports 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which reduces the strain on users’ eyes. Research from the National Key Laboratory of Optometry and Vision Science shows that narrower dimming black bars improve comfort. The black bars in the Find X8 are about 1/6th the width of the previous generation, making it more eye-friendly.

Comfortable color temperature: By dynamically adjusting the screen’s color temperature to match the surrounding warm lighting, the Find X8 offers a more natural viewing experience at night. This adjustment can reduce eye dryness by up to 75%, as confirmed by studies from the China Institute of Standardization.

Reduced circadian rhythm disruption: The screen’s blue light can interfere with the body’s production of melatonin, affecting sleep patterns. Through collaboration with Zhejiang University and extensive human studies, Oppo has developed a solution that helps reduce these disruptions. When sleep mode is activated, users experience earlier melatonin secretion and longer REM sleep, leading to better overall sleep quality.



After turning on the sleep mode, the average time for the user's melatonin secretion is 55 minutes earlier, the average amount of core body temperature phase migration is 16 minutes earlier, and the average length of rapid eye movement sleep is increased by 19 minutes, which is a better sleep aid ," tips Oppo's ," tips Oppo's Zhou Yibao



In short, the phones in the Oppo Find X8 series should be one of the best choices when it comes to sleepless nights and doom-scrolling in the wee hours, and we can expect a similar performance from its sister company with the upcoming OnePlus 13 handset.





Ever since phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro or Oppo Find X2 that took a Samsung panel and a third-party imaging chip to make it not only color-credible but with more features (like dynamic refresh at full resolution or variable video frame rates) than what Samsung offered on its own more expensive phones in the flagship S-series. Third-party display measurements like our benchmarks also notice Oppo's excellent color chart that covers both the wide and standard gamuts, as well as ideal delta and white balance numbers in line with, or better than what Apple or Samsung are achieving.





In short, Oppo and OnePlus were the first to pay real attention to display quality, introducing dynamic refresh rates, per-unit display calibration, and MEMC upscaling before it was cool, and the companies will seemingly keep excelling in that regard with their 2024 flagships.

Oppo is preparing to announce it high-end Find X8 series on October 24, and it has managed to integrate a lot of firsts in their design and hardware.