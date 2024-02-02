Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version could charge differently from the standard model
We’re so obsessed with the Oppo Find X7 Ultra’s photography achievements that we almost forgot there’ll be another variant of the camera-centric champion: the Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version.

Speculations about a satellite connectivity version emerged as early as November 2023, and now, three months later, they leave the rumor realm and enter reality.

Details about the Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version were spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium platform (via 91mobiles).

Of course, the satellite-enabled device will share most of the features with its non-satellite sibling, but not all. The Satellite Version could bring different charging speeds to the table – and not greater.

The report has it that the Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version could launch in China in March.

The report reads that the Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version has got the license for wireless power-sharing from WPC with the listed model being dubbed PHY120. The regular Find X7 Ultra, in contrast, has the model number PHY110.

Besides the model number, the report also finds the Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version will sport a load power of 11W. This seems more like the minimum supported charging speed than the maximum. In comparison, the vanilla variant had 50W wireless charging capability.

The rest of the phone specs should be the same between the siblings. Here’s what the Oppo Find X7 Ultra packs:

  • A 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with Adreno 750 GPU
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • A 5,000mAh battery
  • Insane cameras: Sony’s latest LYT-600 sensor for the main unit, plus two periscope cameras for 3x and 6x optical zoom, plus a 50MP wide shooter.

