Oddly configured Dimensity 9300 SoC throttles during stress test losing 46% of its performance

Earlier this year we told you about the unusual configuration of MediaTek's new flagship Dimensity 9300 chipset. The octa-core processor consists of four Cortex-X4 Prime CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores. There are no low-power Efficiency CPU cores that other application processors have. While this means that the Dimensity 9300 SoC is powerful, it also means that the chipset is prone to overheating.

















Mediatek Dimensity 9300 #VivoX100Propic.twitter.com/Zi3k4Wmeib — Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) November 23, 2023

Each thread is a series of instructions given to the CPU by an app or program. Asking the CPU to handle such a workload put stress on the cores causing them to overheat and throttle. While throttling, one of the core's clock speeds dropped to .60GHz with the remaining cores dropping to 1.20GHz and 1.50GHz. The maximum clock speed for the chip is the 3.25GHz that the Cortex-X4 Prime CPU cores were running at by default.

Making this situation worse is that the chip was tested on the Vivo X100 Pro which features a vapor chamber which is a heat pipe used to dissipate heat to the coolest area of the chamber and away from the chipset. Even though the Dimensity 9300 is produced using TSMC's energy-efficient N4P 4nm process node, the throttling of the chip started in just two minutes.



