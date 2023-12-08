OPPO Find X7 and X7 Pro leak shows 100W fast charging
Oppo gears up for the imminent launch of its next flagship duo—the Find X7 and X7 Pro. Recent leaks, however, reveal a design that falls short of aesthetic appeal. Anticipated to make its debut in late January or early February, the Find X7 series continues to draw attention as leaks continue to trickle in.
Delving into the 3C certification details of the PHZ110 and PHY110, indications point to a power adapter with the VCBAJACH / VCBAOBCH model number, supporting a whopping 100W fast charging capability. Both versions may also boast compatibility with 50W wireless charging.
The PHZ110 device seems to be the Find X7 driven by the Dimensity 9300, as seen on previous Geekbench and AnTuTu listings. Earlier rumors suggest that the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, 16 GB of LPDDR5T RAM, 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 14.
On the flip side, the PHY110 device emerges as the Find X7 Pro, anticipated to house the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Rumors swirl around its specs, projecting a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. One standout feature is its potential claim to fame as the world's first smartphone boasting two periscope cameras at the rear.
If rumors hold water, the X7 Pro's camera setup would be nothing short of impressive, flaunting a 50MP Wide camera featuring Sony's 1-inch LYT900 sensor. The two periscope cameras offer optical zoom capabilities—2.7x with Sony's IMX890 sensor and 6x with Sony's IMX858 sensor. Rounding off the quartet is the 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, also equipped with the Sony IMX890 sensor.
As per The Tech Outlook (via GSMArena), two new Oppo smartphones, carrying model numbers PHZ110 and PHY110, have surfaced on the 3C certification platform in China.
Beyond this fast-charging revelation, the certification remains mum on any other specifics regarding the PHZ110 and PHY110.
