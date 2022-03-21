 Oppo's technology keeps the battery in the Find X5 Pro at 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Oppo

Oppo's technology keeps the battery in the Find X5 Pro at 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Oppo's technology keeps the battery in the Find X5 Pro at 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles
By hiking the 3687mAh capacity battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max by 18% to 4352mAh, Apple turned the iPhone 13 Pro Max into a battery powerhouse. But truthfully, the real innovation in smartphone batteries these days is coming from China. More specifically, BBK's Oppo showed off a 240W SUPERVOOC Flash Charger at MWC that fully charges its battery in only 9 minutes.

While not quite ready for prime time, Oppo's 240W charging system will be a game-changer. Both OnePlus and Realme, Oppo's stablemates at BBK, will be releasing a 150W charger later this year that will fully replenish the phone's battery in just 17 minutes. If you only have a little time to spare, you can charge your phone to 50% in just 5 minutes.

The problem with fast charging is that it shortens the life of the lithium battery being used by your phone. On Monday, Oppo released a press release about a technology already being used on the Find X5 Pro flagship after three years of research and innovation. Called the Battery Health Engine, the latest lab tests reveal that even after 1,600 charging cycles the battery performs at 80% of its original capacity.

Each cycle consists of charging a completely dead battery to 100% and then draining it back down to 0% again.

Oppo included a chart with the press release that shows a lithium battery charged using conventional Flash Charge dropping to 80% capacity after 800 charging cycles. Using Flash Charge with Oppo's Battery Health Engine, it takes 1,600 charging cycles for the battery to reach 80% capacity. That means the battery on the Oppo Find X5 Pro will last twice as long as a battery being charged up using conventional Flash Charge technology.

Oppo says, "As the leader of charging technology, OPPO knows that the future development of fast charging can not only stop at high power - it should also consider aspects such as safety, portability, compatibility, and battery lifespan. Here at OPPO, the company is taking big steps towards upgrading the world of smartphone charging to completely revolutionize the user experience of smartphones while contributing to the future sustainability of lithium battery technologies."

As more breakthroughs take place over the next few years, it is impossible to even consider what we might be looking at in terms of smartphone battery life after the next five to seven years.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OPPO Find X5 Pro specs
OPPO Find X5 Pro specs
$1605 Amazon $1619 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The best smartwatches in 2022 (March update)
by Radoslav Minkov,  79
The best smartwatches in 2022 (March update)
Graphs from cybersecurity expert show why your passwords should be at least 8 characters long
by Alan Friedman,  1
Graphs from cybersecurity expert show why your passwords should be at least 8 characters long
The iconic Android dessert statues are missing from the Googleplex
by Alan Friedman,  4
The iconic Android dessert statues are missing from the Googleplex
Why did Google wait 8 months to add a new Search feature to Android after iOS got it first?
by Alan Friedman,  3
Why did Google wait 8 months to add a new Search feature to Android after iOS got it first?
Pixel Notepad & Pixel Watch: New default for Android users avoiding iPad, Galaxy Z Fold, Apple Watch
by Martin Filipov,  10
Pixel Notepad & Pixel Watch: New default for Android users avoiding iPad, Galaxy Z Fold, Apple Watch
The Galaxy S22 FE could include a chip surprise
by Anam Hamid,  1
The Galaxy S22 FE could include a chip surprise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless