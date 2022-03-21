Oppo's technology keeps the battery in the Find X5 Pro at 80% capacity after 1,600 cycles





While not quite ready for prime time, Oppo's 240W charging system will be a game-changer. Both OnePlus and Realme, Oppo's stablemates at BBK, will be releasing a 150W charger later this year that will fully replenish the phone's battery in just 17 minutes. If you only have a little time to spare, you can charge your phone to 50% in just 5 minutes.





The problem with fast charging is that it shortens the life of the lithium battery being used by your phone. On Monday, Oppo released a press release about a technology already being used on the Find X5 Pro flagship after three years of research and innovation. Called the Battery Health Engine, the latest lab tests reveal that even after 1,600 charging cycles the battery performs at 80% of its original capacity.





Each cycle consists of charging a completely dead battery to 100% and then draining it back down to 0% again.







Oppo included a chart with the press release that shows a lithium battery charged using conventional Flash Charge dropping to 80% capacity after 800 charging cycles. Using Flash Charge with Oppo's Battery Health Engine, it takes 1,600 charging cycles for the battery to reach 80% capacity. That means the battery on the Oppo Find X5 Pro will last twice as long as a battery being charged up using conventional Flash Charge technology.





Oppo says, "As the leader of charging technology, OPPO knows that the future development of fast charging can not only stop at high power - it should also consider aspects such as safety, portability, compatibility, and battery lifespan. Here at OPPO, the company is taking big steps towards upgrading the world of smartphone charging to completely revolutionize the user experience of smartphones while contributing to the future sustainability of lithium battery technologies."





As more breakthroughs take place over the next few years, it is impossible to even consider what we might be looking at in terms of smartphone battery life after the next five to seven years.

