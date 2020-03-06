Android

Joshua Swingle
Mar 06, 2020, 4:25 AM
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The Oppo Find X debuted in 2018 as one of the first smartphones with an all-screen design, something that later paved the way for the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A80, and other devices with pop-out camera systems. 

Two years later, the Oppo Find X2 series is here and it introduces some big upgrades designed to make the smartphone more appealing to both tech fans and mainstream consumers.

The 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED displays are great


The display was the original model’s most important feature and that continues to be the case with the Oppo Find X2 series. Both smartphones are equipped with a massive 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display that boasts a 3K (3168 x 1440p) resolution and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo is keen to ensure the Find X2 series display offers the best possible viewing experience in all scenarios. That's why each panel boasts professional color calibration that enables more than one billion color variations on the display, 64 times more than rival flagships.

The displays reach a maximum brightness of 500 nits as standard, but under strong light and while viewing HDR video this figure can jump to 800 nits and 1,200 nits respectively. Users of the Oppo Find X2 Pro also benefit from a 240Hz touch sampling rate too, which helps drastically improve picture smoothness and responsiveness. 

The display's hardware setup is completely by Oppo's custom O2 Ultra Vision Engine with a built-in independent display chip to enhance video quality performance. It's accompanied by HDR video enhancement and support for Motion Clear, which increases the frame of online video and sports broadcasts with frame rates below 30fps to 60fps or even 120fps in some circumstances.

Other display related features include an in-screen fingerprint scanner and an AI-adaptive Eye Protection System that automatically adjusts screen temperature and brightness.

Incredible zoom capabilities on the Oppo Find X2 Pro


The Oppo Find X2 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the back. Leading the way is a 48-megapixel camera that supports pixel binning and offers an f/1.7 aperture alongside dual native ISO tech for improved low-light photos.

A second 48-megapixel camera coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens ensures you'll be able to capture everything you want in a single shot. The 13-megapixel periscope shooter, on the other hand, allows you to get close to objects at a distance.

The lens itself enables 5x optical zoom but Oppo's software introduces support for 10x hybrid zoom. But if that's not enough, 60x digital zoom will also be enabled within the camera app.

As for the regular Oppo Find X2, it downgrades the ultra-wide-angle shooter to a 13-megapixel sensor and ditches the periscope zoom camera for a more traditional telephoto implementation.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 5G network support


Both the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset that's accompanied by the Snapdragon X55 modem, therefore enabling support for 5G networks on both devices as standard.

Included inside the Oppo Find X2 as standard is an impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pro-branded variant retains the same RAM count but bumps up the storage to a whopping 512GB.

The smartphones ship with Android 10 straight out of the box alongside Oppo's custom ColorOS 7.1 overlay. This is coupled with a 4,200mAh battery in the case of the Find X2 and a slightly larger 4,260mAh cell with the Find X2 Pro. 

Both smartphones support Oppo's incredible 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology that can fully charge the Find X2 Pro in just 38 minutes, making it the fastest charging technology on the market by far.

Oppo Find X2 series pricing and release date


The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be available to purchase in early May across Europe for €999 and €1,199 respectively.

The Oppo Find X2 with a 12/256GB configuration will be available in Black Ceramic and Ocean. The Oppo Find X2 Pro with a 12/512GB configuration, on the other hand, is going to be sold in Orange Vegan Leather and Black Ceramic.

