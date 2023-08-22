Oppo Find N3’s display could be bigger than the ones in Google Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5
According to the Chinese calendar, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. According to the mobile calendar – if there was such a thing – 2023 is the year of Foldable. New details regarding the Oppo Find N2’s display size surface indicating that things are getting bigger.
There’s a Weibo post from the reputable Digital Chat Station account that lists some compelling screen specifications – both for the inner and outer displays (via 9to5Google). Here’s what the roughly translated information reads: the inner display allegedly will be 7.82-inches, with a resolution of 2268 x 2440 pixels, while the outer one is 6.31-inches and 2484 x 1116p (with a ratio of 20:9). “The PPI is the highest among folding screens”, a possible “collector’s edition” rounds up the technical leak. Supposedly, all the variants will come with 16GB LPDDR5X of RAM, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage – plus, there are unconfirmed plans for a 24GB RAM version.
The 7.82-inches alleged display is not only bigger than the ones Oppo used in the Find N and the Find N2 (both used 7.1-inch inner displays and 5.54-inches outer screens), it tops the inner displays of the Google Pixel Fold (measuring at 7.6-inches) and the latest Galaxy Z Fold (7.6-inches on the inner and a 6.2-inches cover screen). The Find N and Find N2 were exclusive to China, so it’s still unclear whether or not the third iteration will make it to the USA, but one can hope.
The current leaks align perfectly with rumors about the OnePlus Open, which has been expected to have the same larger display and to share near-identical hardware with the Find N3.
