Oppo Find N3 schematic leaks: hints at future OnePlus V Fold
Oppo is likely Samsung's biggest threat when it comes to the foldable phones market. The company already made the Find N2 Flip (one of the best foldable phones in 2023), which we think is better than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in more than one way. Now we are seeing a glimpse into the future of Oppo's competition with Samsung in the form of a design schematic of the unannounced Oppo Find N3. (via NashvilleChatter)
Well, the schematic is not exactly revealing, but we can at least figure out some basic information about the phone. Most eye-catching, of course, is the large circular camera island on the back, which seems to house a total of three cameras.
Given the shape of one of the cameras (the rectangular one), we can assume that the Oppo Find N3 will come with a periscope zoom lens. We can also see some Hasselblad branding, which we know both Oppo and OnePlus have had on their phones throughout the last few years. The Find N2 had a very capable camera that produced quality images and video, so we expect its successor to deliver even better camera performance.
Since Oppo and OnePlus merged some time ago, it is not too far-fetched to assume that the rumored OnePlus V Fold — the company's first foldable phone — will have some similarities to the Find N3. Not to mention that Oppo has already covered plenty of ground when it comes to this form factor, so it would be a huge time saver for OnePlus to just take the working formula and rebrand the device.
We cannot be sure how much OnePlus would take from Oppo's Find N3. Specs-wise, the Oppo Find N3 is rumored to have an 8-inch inner display with a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 pixels and a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The company's foldable phones have been standing out for their great outer displays too, which in this case is said to measure 6.5 inches.
If we follow the market's logic, the Find N3 should also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm, the same one the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to come with (although a specially tuned version of it). Additionally, we expect an option with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, as well as a 4805mAh battery.
The Oppo Find N2 from last year improved on the foldable form factor similarly to what the Find N2 Flip — it introduced a thinner and lighter body, made a much less visible crease in the middle of the display, and a brighter screen compared to that on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. So, what does the next iteration have in store for us?
Oppo Find N3 design
Oppo Find N3 design schematic.
Buttons-wise, we can see the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the frame, but there is one more on the left, which might be an alert slider like the ones you can find on some of OnePlus' phones.
The OnePlus V Fold might come in the same body
As for the camera system, besides the periscope camera, the rest could be a 48MP ultra-wide and a 50MP main snapper.
