The Oppo Find N3 might beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its own game





via MySmartPrice If you haven't guessed what we are talking about yet — the display. Yes, a new leak courtesy to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, is stating that the Oppo Find N3 could come with a much larger display with a resolution of 2260 x 2440 pixels (). For comparison, the Find N2 has a screen size of 1792 x 1920 pixels, so we are talking about a significant jump here.





What's more interesting, however, is that this resolution is even more than that the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display, which comes in at 1812 x 2176 pixels. We can also assume, according to the aspect ratio and number of pixels, that the Find N3 might have a larger display than that of its galactical adversary.





The Find N3's display is also stated to be of the OLED LTPO type, with a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz. There is no information about the exact screen size yet, but given that the Find N2 comes with a 7.1-inch one, we can at least expect more than that. At least if we are to base our speculations on the aforementioned resolution.





Sadly, the Oppo Find N2 is only available in China, unlike the Oppo Find N2 Flip which recently got its prices revealed for the European market . Who knows though, we might see the larger foldable from Oppo also hit the international stage if its smaller brother ends up being a success.