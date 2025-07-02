Samsung might have one more foldable surprise planned for Unpacked
Samsung’s foldable launch just got more crowded and more affordable.
Samsung’s July Unpacked event is just around the corner, and the spotlight is expected to shine on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. But now it looks like there could be a third foldable crashing the party. A new case listing leak suggests that the long-rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is very real—and it’s likely debuting alongside the flagship models.
The FE model is rumored to use an Exynos 2400e chip, instead of a Snapdragon flagship processor. It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the display is expected to offer FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It's a move that makes sense when you consider how competition is heating up. The newly launched Nothing Phone (3) is bringing some serious design flair and flagship power at a lower price point. For Samsung, a cheaper foldable could be the way to maintain its edge without asking users to pay $1,000+ just to try a foldable form factor.
Spigen slips up—and spills the name
As spotted by Android Central, popular accessory brand Spigen briefly listed cases for both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a mysterious “Z Flip 7 FE.” The listings were pulled shortly after, but not before confirming something key: Samsung’s budget foldable will indeed carry the “7” branding, rather than launching as just a generic Flip FE.
That’s notable because last year’s Galaxy Z Fold FE launched without a number, creating some confusion over Samsung’s naming strategy. This leak suggests Samsung wants the FE edition to feel like a proper member of the current generation—even if it cuts a few corners to hit a lower price.
What to expect from the Z Flip 7 FE
Same sleek flip design, new mid-range specs. The Flip 7 FE is all about cutting cost, not corners. | Image Credit — Evan Blass
While Samsung hasn’t officially acknowledged the Flip FE, leaks and rumors give us a pretty solid idea of what to expect. According to CAD renders and early specs, the Flip 7 FE will look nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover display. But the changes will be under the hood.
If you're wondering about the price, local reports suggest it could cost around ₩1 million in South Korea, which would make it roughly 30% cheaper than the Z Flip 6.
Samsung’s foldable trio is almost here
With this leak, the chances are high that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be announced at Unpacked alongside the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. That would mark a big shift in Samsung’s strategy — bringing a more affordable foldable to market at launch instead of months later.
