Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung might have one more foldable surprise planned for Unpacked

Samsung’s foldable launch just got more crowded and more affordable.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Abstract blue graphic with intersecting light beams, used as Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked teaser.
Samsung’s July Unpacked event is just around the corner, and the spotlight is expected to shine on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. But now it looks like there could be a third foldable crashing the party. A new case listing leak suggests that the long-rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is very real—and it’s likely debuting alongside the flagship models.

Spigen slips up—and spills the name


As spotted by Android Central, popular accessory brand Spigen briefly listed cases for both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a mysterious “Z Flip 7 FE.” The listings were pulled shortly after, but not before confirming something key: Samsung’s budget foldable will indeed carry the “7” branding, rather than launching as just a generic Flip FE.

That’s notable because last year’s Galaxy Z Fold FE launched without a number, creating some confusion over Samsung’s naming strategy. This leak suggests Samsung wants the FE edition to feel like a proper member of the current generation—even if it cuts a few corners to hit a lower price.

What to expect from the Z Flip 7 FE



While Samsung hasn’t officially acknowledged the Flip FE, leaks and rumors give us a pretty solid idea of what to expect. According to CAD renders and early specs, the Flip 7 FE will look nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover display. But the changes will be under the hood.

The FE model is rumored to use an Exynos 2400e chip, instead of a Snapdragon flagship processor. It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the display is expected to offer FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you're wondering about the price, local reports suggest it could cost around ₩1 million in South Korea, which would make it roughly 30% cheaper than the Z Flip 6.

Now that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is all but confirmed, would you be interested in a more affordable foldable from Samsung?

Vote View Result


Samsung’s foldable trio is almost here


With this leak, the chances are high that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be announced at Unpacked alongside the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. That would mark a big shift in Samsung’s strategy — bringing a more affordable foldable to market at launch instead of months later.

Recommended Stories
It's a move that makes sense when you consider how competition is heating up. The newly launched Nothing Phone (3) is bringing some serious design flair and flagship power at a lower price point. For Samsung, a cheaper foldable could be the way to maintain its edge without asking users to pay $1,000+ just to try a foldable form factor.

Looking for more on Samsung’s foldables? Check out our in-depth hubs for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for the latest news, leaks, and analysis.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Q U I C K B O O K S Desktop Support: 5 Best Ways to Get Help

by jahzara •

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless