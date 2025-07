Samsung might have one more foldable surprise planned for Unpacked

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Spigen slips up—and spills the name





Galaxy Z Flip 7

Z Flip 7

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

What to expect from the Z Flip 7 FE









Flip 7

Z Flip 6

Now that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is all but confirmed, would you be interested in a more affordable foldable from Samsung? Maybe – depends on how it compares to the Razr (2025) No – I’d rather go for the full Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Fold I prefer Motorola’s foldables anyway Not interested in foldables, even at a lower price Maybe – depends on how it compares to the Razr (2025) 33.33% No – I’d rather go for the full Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Fold 33.33% I prefer Motorola’s foldables anyway 16.67% Not interested in foldables, even at a lower price 16.67%

Samsung’s foldable trio is almost here





Galaxy Z Flip 7

Z Flip 7

Z Fold 7

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Samsung’s July Unpacked event is just around the corner, and the spotlight is expected to shine on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 . But now it looks like there could be a third foldable crashing the party. A new case listing leak suggests that the long-rumoredFE is very real—and it’s likely debuting alongside the flagship models.As spotted by Android Central, popular accessory brand Spigen briefly listed cases for both theand a mysterious “FE.” The listings were pulled shortly after, but not before confirming something key: Samsung’s budget foldable will indeed carry the “7” branding, rather than launching as just a generic Flip FE.That’s notable because last year’s Galaxy Z Fold FE launched without a number, creating some confusion over Samsung’s naming strategy. This leak suggests Samsung wants the FE edition to feel like a proper member of the current generation—even if it cuts a few corners to hit a lower price.While Samsung hasn’t officially acknowledged the Flip FE, leaks and rumors give us a pretty solid idea of what to expect. According to CAD renders and early specs, theFE will look nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover display. But the changes will be under the hood.The FE model is rumored to use an Exynos 2400e chip, instead of a Snapdragon flagship processor. It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the display is expected to offer FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.If you're wondering about the price, local reports suggest it could cost around ₩1 million in South Korea, which would make it roughly 30% cheaper than theWith this leak, the chances are high that theFE will be announced at Unpacked alongside theand. That would mark a big shift in Samsung’s strategy — bringing a more affordable foldable to market at launch instead of months later.It's a move that makes sense when you consider how competition is heating up. The newly launched Nothing Phone (3) is bringing some serious design flair and flagship power at a lower price point. For Samsung, a cheaper foldable could be the way to maintain its edge without asking users to pay $1,000+ just to try a foldable form factor.Looking for more on Samsung’s foldables? Check out our in-depth hubs for the, andFE for the latest news, leaks, and analysis.