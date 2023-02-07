The Oppo Find N2 price in Europe has leaked before its international launch





Oppo fans are still waiting, however, for the manufacturer to release the international versions of its latest foldable phones. While we are patiently waiting for the official release date, it seems we at least have some information to go on regarding the Find N2 Flip's expected price in Europe, and boy is it pricey...





Appauls According to an exclusive report by, its sources point at a cost of EUR 1100 to EUR 1200 for the Oppo Find N2 Flip in Europe. If we compare that to a what the phone costs in China and roughly convert it into euro, it amounts to about a EUR 400 difference. Of course, a difference in price is to be expected as there are more costs to factor in, like logistics for example, but that is still quite a steep jump.





What's more, the report states that the European market will be getting only one version of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Other Find N2 Flip specifications that we know about from previous leak correspond quite directly to the Chinese variant of the phone, meaning a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, a 1080 x 2520 resolution 6.8-inch internal AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an external 3.26-inch 60Hz display.





Camera-wise, we can expect a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP front-facing snapper. The Oppo Find N2 Flip should also come with a 4,300mAh battery that will be capable of charging a maximum speed of 44W, thanks to the SuperVOOC charging tech.

Samsung might be dominating the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, but Oppo is probably its closest competitor in that space. More specifically, we are talking about the Oppo Find N2 Fold and Oppo Find N2 Flip, both of which have already come out in the home country of the company — China.