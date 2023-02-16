Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The all-new Oppo Find N2 Flip is now available for pre-order at UK carriers O2 and Virgin Mobile

Oppo
1
The all-new Oppo Find N2 Flip is now available for pre-order at UK carriers O2 and Virgin Mobile
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable phones you can buy in 2023. But as we already reported, Oppo just released its Find N2 Flip phone internationally, giving Samsung's Z Flip 4 a run for its money.

The newest kid on the block has an amazing design and comes with a 6.8-inch internal display, a big 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging support, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset under its hood. But the best news is that this bad boy is now available for pre-order at UK carriers O2 and Virgin Mobile.

At O2, the Oppo Find N2 Flip starts at £41.31 per month — with O2's 2GB data plan — and a £30 upfront fee. But if 2GB aren't enough for your needs, you can go for the 30GB data plan, which is available for £42.30 per month and £30 upfront. Here, the contracts are for 24 months. If you prefer Virgin Mobile, you can pre-order the Find N2 Flip for as low as £34 per month with no upfront fees but on a 36-month contract and with only 2GB of data. You can also get the Find N2 Flip on a 24-month contract, but then you will pay at least £47 per month.

No matter which carrier you choose, if you pre-order the Oppo Find N2 Flip before March 1st, you will be able to claim an Oppo Enco X2 earbuds for free. This means that you will save £169.

Now, we must also note that foldables are amazing devices, but they don't appeal to everyone. So, if these phones aren't exactly your cup of tea, but you are on the hunt for a new smartphone, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.

