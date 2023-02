Foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip takes clamshells by storm with huge outer screen and battery

Oppo Find N2 Flip design and displays

An actually usable cover screen





For being the debut phone of Oppo in the modern clamshell category of phones with bendy displays, the Find N2 Flip is crafted meticulously and has a very distinctive exterior design, making it immediately recognizable.









That's the recipe for a phone line's success, and Oppo has delivered by fitting a huge for clamshell standards 3.26-inch external screen that is on top of that with portrait orientation, taking as much of the rear half as engineeringly possible. This has allowed Oppo to show much more information there than compared to the puny outer panels on the Z Flip 4 or the Moto Razr . Just one look at the external screen widget system below, and it immediately becomes clear that the display is not just there to take the time and preview notifications.









Oppo has anointed the Find N2 with other design features that make it the most ergonomic and usable as a daily driver clamshell out there. First off, it is as wide as a normal bar phone, meaning that when you flip open the 6.8-inch internal display its viewing area is much larger than what the tall and narrow display of the Z Flip 4 offers without going to the ultrawide extremes of the Razr.









To top it all off, Oppo managed to craft the Find N2 Flip as a thinner foldable phone when closed, which is a real achievement considering the much larger 4300 mAh battery inside. A lot of modern clamshell phone owners are choosing them because they fit in shallow jeans pockets and every little bit helps when it comes to thickness. Despite all these sweet additions, the Find N2 Flip is only slightly taller than the Z Flip 4, too, extending its ergonomics prowess further.









A new Flexion hinge

Open and close for 10 years!





Oppo gradually began beating Samsung at its own foldable phone display game by offering devices with barely visible crease in the middle where they bend, all thanks to the ingenious Flexion hinge design.





"F ind N2 Flip’s ability to hold its position mid-fold and the smoothness of its folding mechanism can be attributed to the new, improved 1/4 spindle assembly ," says Oppo, and adds that " cam systems on either side of the hinge provide the perfect amount of resistance, in combination with the friction plate, confidently hold the folding angle of your choice between 45º and 110º "





The new generation of the Flexion Hinge that is on the Find N2 Flip has allowed not only for nearly invisible crease and no thigh gap when the phone is closed, but is has also been made more compact allowing to fit a bigger battery.









The hinge has been tested to endure 100 opening and closing actions per day for the duration of 10 years and it has performed admirably in terms of endurance even in extreme cold or hot temperatures/





Find N2 Flip display quality





Not only does the 6.8-inch 2520 x 1080 pixels main display come with granular 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and with Oppo's storied per-unit factory wide color gamut calibration, but it is also the brightest display on a clamshell foldable with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. That's enough to use it comfortable on the beach, and the 3.3-inch external screen is no less bright at 900 nits, while both panels employ 500 nits of typical brightness for everyday scenarios.





This chipset is tailor-made