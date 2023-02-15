Foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip takes clamshells by storm with huge outer screen and battery



Oppo Find N2 Flip design and displays

An actually usable cover screen

For being the debut phone of Oppo in the modern clamshell category of phones with bendy displays, the Find N2 Flip is crafted meticulously and has a very distinctive exterior design, making it immediately recognizable.



That's the recipe for a phone line's success, and Oppo has delivered by fitting a huge for clamshell standards 3.26-inch external screen that is on top of that with portrait orientation, taking as much of the rear half as engineeringly possible. This has allowed Oppo to show much more information there than compared to the puny outer panels on the Z Flip 4 or the Moto Razr . Just one look at the external screen widget system below, and it immediately becomes clear that the display is not just there to take the time and preview notifications.



Oppo has anointed the Find N2 with other design features that make it the most ergonomic and usable as a daily driver clamshell out there. First off, it is as wide as a normal bar phone, meaning that when you flip open the 6.8-inch internal display its viewing area is much larger than what the tall and narrow display of the Z Flip 4 offers without going to the ultrawide extremes of the Razr.

Front view

Side view OPPO Find N2 Flip Dimensions 6.54 x 2.96 x 0.3 inches 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 6.74 oz (191 g) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Dimensions 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm Weight 6.60 oz (187 g) Motorola razr (2022) Dimensions 6.57 x 3.14 x 0.3 inches 166.9 x 79.79 x 7.62 mm Weight 7.05 oz (200 g) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Dimensions 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches 163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm Weight 8.25 oz (234 g) OPPO Find N2 Flip Dimensions 6.54 x 2.96 x 0.3 inches 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 6.74 oz (191 g) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Dimensions 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm Weight 6.60 oz (187 g) Motorola razr (2022) Dimensions 6.57 x 3.14 x 0.3 inches 166.9 x 79.79 x 7.62 mm Weight 7.05 oz (200 g) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Dimensions 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches 163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm Weight 8.25 oz (234 g) Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool



To top it all off, Oppo managed to craft the Find N2 Flip as a thinner foldable phone when closed, which is a real achievement considering the much larger 4300 mAh battery inside. A lot of modern clamshell phone owners are choosing them because they fit in shallow jeans pockets and every little bit helps when it comes to thickness. Despite all these sweet additions, the Find N2 Flip is only slightly taller than the Z Flip 4, too, extending its ergonomics prowess further.



A new Flexion hinge Open and close for 10 years!

Oppo gradually began beating Samsung at its own foldable phone display game by offering devices with barely visible crease in the middle where they bend, all thanks to the ingenious Flexion hinge design.

"F ind N2 Flip’s ability to hold its position mid-fold and the smoothness of its folding mechanism can be attributed to the new, improved 1/4 spindle assembly ," says Oppo, and adds that " cam systems on either side of the hinge provide the perfect amount of resistance, in combination with the friction plate, confidently hold the folding angle of your choice between 45º and 110º "

The new generation of the Flexion Hinge that is on the Find N2 Flip has allowed not only for nearly invisible crease and no thigh gap when the phone is closed, but is has also been made more compact allowing to fit a bigger battery.



The hinge has been tested to endure 100 opening and closing actions per day for the duration of 10 years and it has performed admirably in terms of endurance even in extreme cold or hot temperatures/

Find N2 Flip display quality

Not only does the 6.8-inch 2520 x 1080 pixels main display come with granular 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and with Oppo's storied per-unit factory wide color gamut calibration, but it is also the brightest display on a clamshell foldable with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. That's enough to use it comfortable on the beach, and the 3.3-inch external screen is no less bright at 900 nits, while both panels employ 500 nits of typical brightness for everyday scenarios.

This chipset is tailor-made





Ordering processors a la carte has become an industry trend and Oppo tailored a flagship Dimensity 9000+ chip system to suit the N2 Flip needs better. The power draw optimizations, for example, allowed for an hour longer video calling session or for two more hours of social media browsing and the whopping 5 more hours of music playback.





The chipset is very powerful in and of itself, crafted on the 4nm process like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but offering more cores with higher clock frequencies. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.





OPPO Find N2 Flip Display 6.8 inches

2520 x 1080 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)

32 MP front Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 4300 mAh OS Android 13

View full specs





Camera

The best selfies in town





Another area where the Find N2 Flip shines brighter than Samsung's clamshell is the camera hardware. Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, the N2 Flip is ready to deliver the best selfies out there while using the big external screen as a viewfinder. There is also am 8MP ultrawide angle camera on the back and a 32MP selfie camera embedded in the main display for quality video chats.









Being a clamshell design with the new 45-to-110 degrees of Flexion Hinge stops, the Find N2 Flip allows you to take photos and record videos in any position. The phone can be used as a camcorder bent at 90 degrees, or the new waist-high position allowing to partially bend and lower the phone while the preview immediately switches to the bottom half of the screen so that you can still see the whole picture. The Dual Screen preview mode lets your subject see and comment on the framing, while popping the phone open at 90 degrees allows for steady video chat or timelapse sessions.





Oppo has also worked with Hasselblad on enhancing the photography algorithms of the camera system, or certifying the RAW files with HNCS for mobile to deliver more natural colors. Oppo has also worked with Hasselblad on enhancing the photography algorithms of the camera system, or certifying the RAW files with HNCS for mobile to deliver more natural colors.





Battery life and charging

Biggest battery on a clamshell with fastest charging





Oppo freed up place for extra 186 mAh of battery capacity by moving the SIM tray and the outlet position, plus it expanded the battery pack into the space that the shrunken hinge liberated.









These small savings added up, and Oppo managed to fit a whopping 4300 mAh battery inside the thin and light clamshell which could get you through the day with normal usage. Not only that, but the high-density battery pack offers Oppo's unique chemistry and controllers allowing it to charge to 50% in 23 minutes with the 44W charger.





Oppo Find N2 Flip price and release date

Pretty, pretty, pretty good





Preorder: February 15

Price: £849





The Find N2 Flip is being launched globally at a £849 price in the UK price sitting lower than the Z Flip 4's one grand, but with a more elegant body, much larger display, better camera, bigger battery, and faster charging, not to mention the coolest external display on a clamshell foldable! Any takers?