Oppo confirms announcement date for Find X6 series and Oppo Pad 2, new leaks

Oppo is gearing up to introduce its next flagship phones and tablet to the Chinese market in just a few days from now. We know that because the company posted a small teaser stating the new Oppo Pad 2 and Oppo Find X6 series will be announced on the 21st of March.As you might suspect, not much else was revealed about the devices in this post, but some small nuggets of information managed to slip between the cracks thanks to a leaker going by the name Snoopy Tech (). Thanks to him, we know what colors to expect, and the storage and memory of the phones.It seems the less pricey out of the new flagship duo, the regular Oppo Find X6, will come in only one storage/RAM variant — 256/12GB. That is not too shabby at all, especially for a starting point. The Find X6 Pro will also come in a 256/16GB option, however, there is no mention of a variant with more internal storage which sounds a bit disappointing.As it is probably obvious from the promotional material that Oppo has shared about the upcoming phones, the main focus is on the Oppo Find X6 Pro's circular camera module. According to previous leaks and rumors, it should house a total of 3 cameras with the main one being powered by Sony's popular 1-inch 50MP IMX989 sensor, also found on other phones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The other two cameras will supposedly be a 50MP ultra-wide with the Sony IMX890 sensor, and more impressively a 50MP periscope shooter.Of course, the regular Find X6 takes things down a notch and will come with a less powerful main camera rocking the 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide powered by Samsung's JN1, and a Sony IMX890 50MP for its telephoto snapper.Thanks to Oppo's website, we also know a few things about its upcoming new tablet, the Oppo Pad 2. It will come in three storage/RAM options: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. It will also come in the colors Light feather Gold and Nebula Grey.The tablet seems to be with evenly sized small bezels around the edge of the screen, with the front-facing camera placed at the center of the Oppo Tab 2 when it is turned horizontally (which is arguably the better positioning compared to placing it vertically). Not much else is known about the tablet, but more will be revealed very soon when the company announces it.