Following Apple’s DMA announcement, Opera is launching an AI-powered iOS browser

Apps
@cosminvasile
Major players in various fields have been waiting for Apple to make changes to how it operates in the EU to comply with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA). Spotify has already revealed plans to introduce in-app payment functionality within its app, while full versions of Chrome and Firefox browser have been allowed to run on the iPhone.

Over the weekend, Opera announced that it too plans to launch its own AI-powered browser for iOS, which will probably only work in the EU. The company says that the new browser will be introduced in the months to come, which makes sense considering that the DMA enters into force in March 2024.

As the leading European browser developer, we embrace the changes introduced through the DMA, aimed at fostering competition and offering users a more diverse selection of browsers on iOS. We intend to deliver on this with the AI-centric Opera One for iOS. Furthermore, we are excited to see the confirmation that Apple will also implement a browser choice screen for iOS, making it easier for users to choose their favorite browser as default also on their mobile devices,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

It's hard to believe that Apple will implement these changes in regions around the globe other than the EU, but we’re allowed to dream. If you’re an iOS user and live in the EU, good things are headed your way. March can’t come soon enough.

