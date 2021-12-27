OnePlus 10 will probably launch for sale on January 4





Incidentally, that is also the exact date on which we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be announced in Samsung's "Together for Tomorrow" keynote (although the device itself will most likely go on sale on January 11th, according to the latest leaks).





Now, we don't know whether it's a case of OnePlus trying to steal Samsung's thunder (or vice versa), but January 4th—exactly a week from today—certainly looks like it marks a special day on the calendars of both companies.





The listing on the Chinese retail website doesn't reveal any more information, other than that the OnePlus 10 Pro is to be released to the Chinese market next Tuesday. However, we've already got more or less a full spec sheet of what to expect on this latest flagship, which—unlike previous years—may only launch as a solitary "Pro"-labeled flagship, with no standard OnePlus 10 model to accompany the higher-tier version.





So far, the Oneplus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, complete with a cutting- edge 120Hz refresh rate for the smoothest possible gameplay experience. As for the processor, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm. OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the first companies to use this SoC; the only other two companies that got to it first have been Realme and Motorola.





The OnePlus 10 Pro battery life is also said to be a hefty 5000 mAh battery, with support for 80W wired charging rates. Finally, the rear camera setup should include a 48MP primary sensor, coupled by a 32MP hole-punch selfie camera on the leftmost corner of the front display.

