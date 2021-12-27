Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Release dates OnePlus

OnePlus 10 will probably launch for sale on January 4

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
OnePlus 10 will probably launch for sale on January 4
Quite recently, the founder of Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer OnePlus, had announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be sure to hit the markets in January. However, we didn't really have anything in the way of a specific date—or until now, that is. According to a discovered listing by a Chinese retailer, the mid-range flagship will be available for pre-order on January 4th.

Incidentally, that is also the exact date on which we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be announced in Samsung's "Together for Tomorrow" keynote (although the device itself will most likely go on sale on January 11th, according to the latest leaks). 

Now, we don't know whether it's a case of OnePlus trying to steal Samsung's thunder (or vice versa), but January 4th—exactly a week from today—certainly looks like it marks a special day on the calendars of both companies. 

The listing on the Chinese retail website doesn't reveal any more information, other than that the OnePlus 10 Pro is to be released to the Chinese market next Tuesday. However, we've already got more or less a full spec sheet of what to expect on this latest flagship, which—unlike previous years—may only launch as a solitary "Pro"-labeled flagship, with no standard OnePlus 10 model to accompany the higher-tier version.

So far, the Oneplus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, complete with a cutting-edge 120Hz refresh rate for the smoothest possible gameplay experience. As for the processor, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm. OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the first companies to use this SoC; the only other two companies that got to it first have been Realme and Motorola.

The OnePlus 10 Pro battery life is also said to be a hefty 5000 mAh battery, with support for 80W wired charging rates. Finally, the rear camera setup should include a 48MP primary sensor, coupled by a 32MP hole-punch selfie camera on the leftmost corner of the front display.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

OnePlus 10 leaks (11 updates)

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple’s most controversial product gets a limited edition in Japan
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple’s most controversial product gets a limited edition in Japan
Samsung's app store is home to potentially harmful apps
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung's app store is home to potentially harmful apps
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
by Rado Minkov,  20
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
Major iOS 15 glitch removes noise cancellation for calls on the 5G iPhone 13 series
by Alan Friedman,  2
Major iOS 15 glitch removes noise cancellation for calls on the 5G iPhone 13 series
OnePlus addresses users disappointed by ColorOS
by Anam Hamid,  10
OnePlus addresses users disappointed by ColorOS
New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot
by Anam Hamid,  12
New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless