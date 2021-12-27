OnePlus 10 will probably launch for sale on January 4

OnePlus 10 will probably launch for sale on January 40
Now, we don't know whether it's a case of OnePlus trying to steal Samsung's thunder (or vice versa), but January 4th—exactly a week from today—certainly looks like it marks a special day on the calendars of both companies.
So far, the Oneplus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, complete with a cutting-edge 120Hz refresh rate for the smoothest possible gameplay experience. As for the processor, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm. OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the first companies to use this SoC; the only other two companies that got to it first have been Realme and Motorola.
The OnePlus 10 Pro battery life is also said to be a hefty 5000 mAh battery, with support for 80W wired charging rates. Finally, the rear camera setup should include a 48MP primary sensor, coupled by a 32MP hole-punch selfie camera on the leftmost corner of the front display.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus 10 leaks (11 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-