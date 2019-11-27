Take a look at this prototype OnePlus 7T in gold
OnePlus designer Hao Ran took to China’s social network Weibo to provide a glimpse at a gold version of the OnePlus 7T. The canceled finish is quite the departure from previous gold implementations because it moves away from the typical rose gold look and towards a much more yellow hue.
It’s unclear why OnePlus chose to ditch this version of the OnePlus 7T but, as the designer notes, it’s not alone. In fact, Ran claims the company looked at “dozens” of different colors before deciding on the two versions that have been released.
There’s currently no word on plans to bring the gold OnePlus 7T to market in the near future, or any other version for that matter, but if the company believes there’s sufficient demand a launch could be on the cards.
