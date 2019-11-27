Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Take a look at this prototype OnePlus 7T in gold

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 27, 2019, 3:50 AM

The OnePlus 7T is currently available in two colors – Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue – but before deciding on these options, OnePlus undoubtedly tested a range of different prototypes. One of these has just been showcased by a company executive.

OnePlus designer Hao Ran took to China’s social network Weibo to provide a glimpse at a gold version of the OnePlus 7T. The canceled finish is quite the departure from previous gold implementations because it moves away from the typical rose gold look and towards a much more yellow hue. 

The prototype is almost physically identical to the OnePlus 7T that exists today, although it does feature some unique lines in the camera module. These don’t provide any extra functionalities but do help make the setup look a little more interesting than the existing implementation.

It’s unclear why OnePlus chose to ditch this version of the OnePlus 7T but, as the designer notes, it’s not alone. In fact, Ran claims the company looked at “dozens” of different colors before deciding on the two versions that have been released. 

There’s currently no word on plans to bring the gold OnePlus 7T to market in the near future, or any other version for that matter, but if the company believes there’s sufficient demand a launch could be on the cards.
Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T OS: Android 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.5" 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP / 16 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, Octa-core, 2960 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 3800 mAh

3 Comments

AbhiD
Reply

1. AbhiD

Posts: 855; Member since: Apr 06, 2012

This looks so good. Who are those stupid people in the company who decided to ditch this colour?

posted on 16 min ago

puknenumlo
Reply

2. puknenumlo

Posts: 6; Member since: 16 min ago

posted on 14 min ago

Sroh42
Reply

3. Sroh42

Posts: 6; Member since: Jul 05, 2019

Hey one plus , where is the mirror black color??

posted on 11 min ago

