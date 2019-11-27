Take a look at this prototype OnePlus 7T in gold



The prototype is almost physically identical to the OnePlus 7T that exists today, although it does feature some unique lines in the camera module. These don’t provide any extra functionalities but do help make the setup look a little more interesting than the existing implementation.



It’s unclear why OnePlus chose to ditch this version of the OnePlus 7T but, as the designer notes, it’s not alone. In fact, Ran claims the company looked at “dozens” of different colors before deciding on the two versions that have been released.



There’s currently no word on plans to bring the gold OnePlus 7T to market in the near future, or any other version for that matter, but if the company believes there’s sufficient demand a launch could be on the cards.