The OnePlus Watch 2 teasing games are officially underway with a fun little contest





And if you didn't know that prior to today, now you do thanks to the company itself. As always, And if you didn't know that prior to today, now you do thanks to the company itself. As always, OnePlus is adopting a decidedly unconventional marketing strategy in its efforts to build buzz around an unannounced product, teasing its design and imminent launch with a partially obscured image and (predictable) slogan while explicitly asking fans to refrain from naming said gadget.





not the first-gen Although it's quite obvious that we're dealing with an intelligent timepiece here... that'sthe first-gen OnePlus Watch , you need to come up with a creative "wrong answer" for a chance to win a Watch 2 with Wear OS. Unfortunately, only one winner will be selected through an "internal vote" after the contest ends on February 26.





That more or less confirms that the OnePlus Watch 2 will see daylight at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona by the end of this month, and with the contest open to "all users from India, North America, and Europe", we're pretty sure the upgraded wearable device will be released... in India, North America, and Europe.









Everything else is (technically) under wraps at the moment, although if you look closely at today's teaser image, you'll essentially get all the confirmation you need that the design rendered back in November is at the very least partially accurate.





The undoubtedly circular OnePlus Watch 2 will look radically different from its predecessor in at least one area, rocking an unusual... bump on one side where two physical buttons reside. The addition of Wear OS support is likely to increase the $159 list price of the OG OnePlus Watch while reducing its stellar battery life and of course vastly improving its overall functionality and versatility.





Recommended Stories Under the hood, the OnePlus Watch 2 is tipped to share a powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor with Google's Pixel Watch 2 , which is obviously yet another reason why we expect this thing to cost considerably more than its underpowered forerunner. We don't have an exact number for you, though, so stay tuned if you're curious about this next contender for the title of best smartwatch money can buy in 2024.