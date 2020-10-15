Is OnePlus going to release a smartwatch next? New hint suggests yes
In any case, throughout the years, it appears OnePlus' intentions to develop a complete ecosystem – smartwatch included – are still unchanged. And considering the company's success in amassing a loyal fanbase surrounding the OnePlus line of smartphones, it only makes sense that OnePlus is still interested in introducing the next piece of the ecosystem puzzle after smartphones and earbuds.
More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It's just a matter of time #UltraStopsAtNothingpic.twitter.com/yPG4gfaBx3— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020
We don't know much about the potential OnePlus smartwatch yet, and whether its planned design has changed from what we saw in those sketches back in 2016. But it's likely that the smartwatch will be running Google's Wear OS, which powers smartwatches by other Android phone makers such as Moto, LG and Huawei.
