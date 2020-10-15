Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

Wearables OnePlus

Is OnePlus going to release a smartwatch next? New hint suggests yes

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 15, 2020, 2:25 AM
Is OnePlus going to release a smartwatch next? New hint suggests yes
Shortly after the OnePlus 8T launch event, where the company also announced its new truly wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds Z, the official OnePlus India Twitter account has dropped a hint that "more things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem."

The tweet includes a sketch of the same OnePlus smartwatch design we saw being worked on by the company from all the way back in 2016. Back then, OnePlus' own co-founder Carl Pei shared similar OnePlus smartwatch design sketches on his Twitter account, so we know this project has been in the works for quite some time. Speaking of Pei, he recently announced that he is leaving the company he co-founded and was the face of, just prior to the OnePlus 8T event, in order to start a new venture.

In any case, throughout the years, it appears OnePlus' intentions to develop a complete ecosystem – smartwatch included – are still unchanged. And considering the company's success in amassing a loyal fanbase surrounding the OnePlus line of smartphones, it only makes sense that OnePlus is still interested in introducing the next piece of the ecosystem puzzle after smartphones and earbuds.



We don't know much about the potential OnePlus smartwatch yet, and whether its planned design has changed from what we saw in those sketches back in 2016. But it's likely that the smartwatch will be running Google's Wear OS, which powers smartwatches by other Android phone makers such as Moto, LG and Huawei.

While we wait for the OnePlus smartwatch to finally make its appearance on the market, you may be interested in seeing how the new OnePlus 8T compares to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, or the OnePlus 8 Pro.

