The speedy OnePlus Pad gets a sweet discount on Amazon ahead of Father's Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 may be on sale on Amazon, but it's not the only OnePlus device enjoying a sweet discount ahead of Father's Day. Amazon has also discounted the OnePlus Pad with 128GB of storage by $80. This price cut brings the slate to its lowest price yet at the retailer, sweetening the deal even further and letting you snag one for under the $400 mark.
We suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this offer now while the opportunity presents itself. It has been available for a while, and you never know when it will expire.
Boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus Pad feels fast and delivers good performance. It can deal with demanding tasks and games with ease.
In addition, it comes with a beautiful 11.6-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy an incredible watching experience on the go.
So, yeah! The OnePlus Pad easily ranks among the best tablets on the market, and it's now an even bigger bang for your buck with that sweet discount on Amazon. This is why we encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself this awesome tablet at a discounted price while the offer is still available.
Another strong selling point of this beautiful device is its battery life. The 9,510mAh onboard power cell can easily get you through an intense day without top-ups. Moreover, it delivers up to 12 hours of video streaming on one charge. There is also fast 67W wired charging on board.
