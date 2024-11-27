Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Get the OnePlus Pad at its best price and save $180 at the OnePlus Store this Black Friday

OnePlus Pad on a white background.
If you're looking for a decent mid-range tablet with a great display and a super affordable price, we recommend the OnePlus Pad. Having been out of stock for a while at the official store, the model is now back at its lowest price! You've got a (probably) limited time frame to act if you want this $479.99 tablet for only $299.99, though, as we don't think the offer will last too long.

OnePlus Pad: Now $180 off for Black Friday!

The OnePlus Pad may have a successor but remains among the hottest picks in the mid-range tablet world. The slate has an unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio and now arrives at $180 off its usual price. The promo is live at the OnePlus Store for Black Friday and bundles the Android tablet with a free OnePlus Folio Case worth $39.99. Don't miss out.
$180 off (38%) Gift
$299 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Pad is $100 off at Amazon

If you're an avid Amazon customer, the OnePlus Store offer might not tickle your fancy, even though it lands the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price for only the second time since its release. Over at Amazon, you can save $100 on the Android table with cellular data sharing capabilities.
$100 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

We've seen the stunning $180 price cut only once before this Black Friday. The bargain was available at the OnePlus Store, just like now, and included a free keyboard. At the time of writing, the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is out of stock (as a gift), but you can get the Folio Case ($39.99 value) for free with your tablet purchase.

Granted, getting a free keyboard on top of a smashing $180 discount sounds more appealing than scoring a free case. However, the current OnePlus Store offer is quite attractive, as you won't find the OnePlus Pad at $180 off anywhere else! Even at Amazon, the discount for this Android tablet is only $100.

While it already has a successor, the OnePlus Pad 2, the first-gen model remains a hot pick in the mid-range world. The Android tablet features an 11.61-inch display with a sharp 2800 x 2000 resolution and 144Hz refresh rates. While it isn't OLED, this touchscreen provides vivid colors that should meet most users' needs.

Under the hood, the $480 slate obviously doesn't pack a high-end Snapdragon chip. Instead, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which should be plenty good for most casual tasks. Add a 9,510mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds and four high-class speakers to this awesome package, and you've got a real winner.

Ultimately, the OnePlus Pad may be less impressive than the best Samsung tablets, but it's a no-brainer bargain right now. Hurry up and get yours for only $299.99 with an included gift worth almost $40. And remember—the OnePlus Store may not keep this sale very long, so you should act fast if you want to score $180 in savings.
