Get the OnePlus Pad at its best price and save $180 at the OnePlus Store this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for a decent mid-range tablet with a great display and a super affordable price, we recommend the OnePlus Pad. Having been out of stock for a while at the official store, the model is now back at its lowest price! You've got a (probably) limited time frame to act if you want this $479.99 tablet for only $299.99, though, as we don't think the offer will last too long.
We've seen the stunning $180 price cut only once before this Black Friday. The bargain was available at the OnePlus Store, just like now, and included a free keyboard. At the time of writing, the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is out of stock (as a gift), but you can get the Folio Case ($39.99 value) for free with your tablet purchase.
While it already has a successor, the OnePlus Pad 2, the first-gen model remains a hot pick in the mid-range world. The Android tablet features an 11.61-inch display with a sharp 2800 x 2000 resolution and 144Hz refresh rates. While it isn't OLED, this touchscreen provides vivid colors that should meet most users' needs.
Ultimately, the OnePlus Pad may be less impressive than the best Samsung tablets, but it's a no-brainer bargain right now. Hurry up and get yours for only $299.99 with an included gift worth almost $40. And remember—the OnePlus Store may not keep this sale very long, so you should act fast if you want to score $180 in savings.
Granted, getting a free keyboard on top of a smashing $180 discount sounds more appealing than scoring a free case. However, the current OnePlus Store offer is quite attractive, as you won't find the OnePlus Pad at $180 off anywhere else! Even at Amazon, the discount for this Android tablet is only $100.
Under the hood, the $480 slate obviously doesn't pack a high-end Snapdragon chip. Instead, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which should be plenty good for most casual tasks. Add a 9,510mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds and four high-class speakers to this awesome package, and you've got a real winner.
