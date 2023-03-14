OnePlus Pad pre-orders open on April 10 with mysterious gift in tow

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Tablets OnePlus
@cosminvasile
Introduced last month, OnePlus’ tablet is about to make its market debut in April, and the Chinese company has a nice surprise for those who place their pre-orders before the slate hits shelves. OnePlus confirmed today that it will start taking Pad pre-orders on April 10.

Rocking a rather unusual 11.61-inch LCD display with 2000x2800 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Pad is a pretty interesting piece of technology. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000, coupled with just 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Not that important for a tablet, but the OnePlus Pad comes has a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. More importantly, the slate draws energy from a large 9,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Another benefit of owning this specific tablet is that it ships with Android 13 on board. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to pre-order the Halo Green version of OnePlus Pad because that’s the only color that’s been announced.

Along with the tablet, those who pre-order the tablet are in for a nice surprise, as OnePlus revealed that customers will receive an “amazing gift you’ll love.” If we are to guess, the mysterious gift could be a detachable keyboard, a cover or even pair of earbuds.

To actually pre-order the OnePlus Pad on April 10, you’ll have to pay a deposit first, and then the rest of the money when the tablet ships. Unfortunately, OnePlus hasn’t yet announced when exactly the OnePlus Pad will hit shelves, but we can safely assume that a date will be revealed soon after the tablet goes on pre-order.

Finally, those who sign up to be notified when the pre-orders open will be offered the chance to win the tablet or a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds. Freebies are always a good incentive when offered as pre-order gifts, but keeping them a mystery might reduce their appeal.

