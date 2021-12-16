The OnePlus Buds Z2 are here with ANC and updated looks

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are here with ANC and updated looks0
OnePlus Buds Z2 design
The OnePlus Buds Z2 aren’t drastically different in terms of looks from their predecessor. A more rounded design is present, but the metallic-looking circular side of the housing is kept. The new earbuds have 15% shorter stems, bringing them closer to the size of Apple’s AirPods Pro. The placement of the drivers and microphones is also similar to the one of the AirPods. Each earbud measures 33mm x 22.4mm x 21.8mm. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are also pretty light, with a weight of 4.5g for each.
The OnePlus Buds Z2 come in two color options: Obsidian Black and Pearl White. The earbuds are IP55 water-resistant, which means they should be fine if the rain catches you, but shouldn’t be submerged underwater. The charging case also has a water resistance rating, which is IPX4. IPX4 means the case is protected against splashes of water. Both the earbuds and their charging case are protected against sweat, making the Buds Z2 the perfect companion for gym enthusiasts.
OnePlus Buds Z2 audio specs and battery life
The biggest advantage the Budz Z2 have over their predecessor is ANC (active-noise-cancellation). On the OnePlus Buds Z2 the noise cancellation is 40dB. ANC lets you listen to your favorite music without interruptions, muffling your surroundings. This makes for a way more immersive experience. The sound drivers are 11mm dynamic ones, with a sensitivity of 98dB and a 16Ω impedance.
The OnePlus Buds Z2 have 4 different sound modes: Cinematic Mode, Immersive Music, Mobile Gaming, and Transparency. The latter keeps you alert of your surroundings while listening. There is also a Pro Gaming mode which decreases the sound latency to as low as 94ms. The new earbuds also support Dolby Atmos audio.
In terms of battery, each OnePlus Buds Z2 earbud has a 40mAh one, with the charging case having a 520mAh battery capacity. With ANC on you can listen to music for up to 5 hours and up to 27 hours with the charging case. Turning off ANC delivers two extra hours of listening or a total of up to 38 hours with the charging case.
OnePlus Buds Z2 charging and device support
OnePlus has always been all about fast charging, and that includes its audio accessories too. The new OnePlus Buds Z2 feature Flash Charge, which can deliver 5 hours of playtime with only 10 minutes of charging. A full charge of both the earbuds and charging case takes 90 minutes.
The OnePlus Buds Z2 support both iOS and Android devices. If you don’t have a OnePlus phone, you can download the HeyMelody app from the App Store and Google Play store. With the app, you can customize your earbuds’ settings and sound modes and also use the Find My Buds feature, which is very convenient if you often forget where you left your earbuds.
Price and availability
The OnePlus Buds Z2 as mentioned above cost $99 in the US. In Canada, the earbuds will cost 149 Canadian dollars. The earbuds are already available at OnePlus.com and Amazon in Pearl White. The Obsidian Black OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in early 2022.
For even more information on the new earbuds check out our OnePlus Buds Z2 review.