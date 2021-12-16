Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories OnePlus Audio

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are here with ANC and updated looks

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus Buds Z2 are here with ANC and updated looks
OnePlus just announced its new Buds Z2 earbuds. This is the second generation of OnePlus Buds Z, and it comes with many improvements across the board. The OnePlus Buds Z2 have an improved design and a new price of $99. But is the higher price justified? Let’s find out.

OnePlus Buds Z2
$99 99 Buy at OnePlus View price Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Z2 design



The OnePlus Buds Z2 aren’t drastically different in terms of looks from their predecessor. A more rounded design is present, but the metallic-looking circular side of the housing is kept. The new earbuds have 15% shorter stems, bringing them closer to the size of Apple’s AirPods Pro. The placement of the drivers and microphones is also similar to the one of the AirPods. Each earbud measures 33mm x 22.4mm x 21.8mm. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are also pretty light, with a weight of 4.5g for each.

As for the charging case, it is almost identical to the one of the OG Buds Z. It has a glossy finish, with the OnePlus logo printed on top of the cover. The charging case measures 73.15mm x 36.8mm x 29.1mm and weighs 40.5g.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come in two color options: Obsidian Black and Pearl White. The earbuds are IP55 water-resistant, which means they should be fine if the rain catches you, but shouldn’t be submerged underwater. The charging case also has a water resistance rating, which is IPX4. IPX4 means the case is protected against splashes of water. Both the earbuds and their charging case are protected against sweat, making the Buds Z2 the perfect companion for gym enthusiasts. 

OnePlus Buds Z2 audio specs and battery life



The biggest advantage the Budz Z2 have over their predecessor is ANC (active-noise-cancellation). On the OnePlus Buds Z2 the noise cancellation is 40dB. ANC lets you listen to your favorite music without interruptions, muffling your surroundings. This makes for a way more immersive experience. The sound drivers are 11mm dynamic ones, with a sensitivity of 98dB and a 16Ω impedance.

Each earbud has 3 MEMS microphones, which according to OnePlus deliver a clear call experience even in noisy environments. The earbuds also feature tap sensitivity. Bluetooth 5.2 with a 10m range is what's used on the Buds Z2 for connectivity.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 have 4 different sound modes: Cinematic Mode, Immersive Music, Mobile Gaming, and Transparency. The latter keeps you alert of your surroundings while listening. There is also a Pro Gaming mode which decreases the sound latency to as low as 94ms. The new earbuds also support Dolby Atmos audio.

In terms of battery, each OnePlus Buds Z2 earbud has a 40mAh one, with the charging case having a 520mAh battery capacity. With ANC on you can listen to music for up to 5 hours and up to 27 hours with the charging case. Turning off ANC delivers two extra hours of listening or a total of up to 38 hours with the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Z2 charging and device support



OnePlus has always been all about fast charging, and that includes its audio accessories too. The new OnePlus Buds Z2 feature Flash Charge, which can deliver 5 hours of playtime with only 10 minutes of charging. A full charge of both the earbuds and charging case takes 90 minutes.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 support both iOS and Android devices. If you don’t have a OnePlus phone, you can download the HeyMelody app from the App Store and Google Play store. With the app, you can customize your earbuds’ settings and sound modes and also use the Find My Buds feature, which is very convenient if you often forget where you left your earbuds.

Price and availability


The OnePlus Buds Z2 as mentioned above cost $99 in the US. In Canada, the earbuds will cost 149 Canadian dollars. The earbuds are already available at OnePlus.com and Amazon in Pearl White. The Obsidian Black OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in early 2022.

For even more information on the new earbuds check out our OnePlus Buds Z2 review.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile and Google join forces (again) on a sweet new freebie for select customers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile and Google join forces (again) on a sweet new freebie for select customers
Samsung patents a wacky dual slider
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung patents a wacky dual slider
Screen sizes of Xiaomi and Vivo’s next foldable phones get leaked by analyst
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Screen sizes of Xiaomi and Vivo’s next foldable phones get leaked by analyst
James Bond fans with Apple TV+ are in for a treat next year
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
James Bond fans with Apple TV+ are in for a treat next year
The USPS tested election voting from your phone on the hush, and it didn't go well
by Daniel Petrov,  2
The USPS tested election voting from your phone on the hush, and it didn't go well
AT&T introduces a Snake-like AR game on Messenger and Instagram
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
AT&T introduces a Snake-like AR game on Messenger and Instagram
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless