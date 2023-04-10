OnePlus Pad reservations now live: Awesome freebies available!

OnePlus Pad is now up for pre-order with some rather decent extras thrown in!







Just like we told you last month , OnePlus' first tablet is now up for pre-order as of April 10. You can reserve your slate by submitting an EUR99 deposit, which would allow you to go on with the purchase once the official pricing of the OnePlus Pad gets officially unveiled. Yep, you got that 100% right: we still don't know the actual price of the OnePlus Pad as the company will reveal it come April 25, at 11am CEST.





By depositing €99 and reserving your spot on the OnePlus Pad waitlist, you get yourself a free OnePlus SuperVooc 80W charger (the same one that powers the OnePlus 11 in the US), 6 months of Google One 100GB cloud storage benefit, but can also pick one additional accessory for free. You can pick among the following ones:





OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (€149 value)

OnePlus Stylo stylus (€99 value)

OnePlus Folio Case (€59 value)





You can benefit from these pre-order bonuses until 10:59am CEST on April 25. Once the price of the tablet gets revealed at 11am on the same date, you will be allowed to either go on with your purchase of the tablet by paying the remainder of the announced price, or withdraw your money.







If you decide to go on with the purchase, you will have to pay the remainder by 11am CEST on April 28. Have in mind that if you opt to refund your money instead, you will not be able to secure the freebies.









The OnePlus Pad will be the 'never-settling' manufacturer's first tablet . It comes with a peculiar 7:5 11.6-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 2800x2000-pixel resolution. MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage will be powering the OnePlus Pad.





More importantly, however, is its claimed 1-month standby battery life delivered by the ludicrously capacious 9,510mAh battery; the tablet also supports fast 67W SuperVooc charging, so you will be able to bring it back to life in no time. Actually, OnePlus says an hour of charging can get a full day of usage. Of course, OnePlus' OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13, will be the software of choice on the up and coming tablet.

