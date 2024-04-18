Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The affordable OnePlus Pad Go is coming to Europe next week

By
Tablets Release dates OnePlus
The affordable OnePlus Pad Go is coming to Europe next week
OnePlus launched its cheap Android tablet, the Pad Go, back in October, but the slate has yet to make its debut in Europe. Currently, the LTE version of the OnePlus Pad Go is available in India for $265, while the Wi-Fi only version is priced to sell for $240.

Starting this week, OnePlus fans can register their interest in the Pad Go on the company’s European website. Although the price hasn’t been confirmed yet, all those who place a €1 deposit are getting a €30 discount when the tablet hits shelves on April 23.

The full price of the tablet must be paid by April 26. Speaking of price, OnePlus mentions on the tablet’s page that the full price will be revealed on April 23. On the bright side, all customers who order the OnePlus Pad Go will receive a SUPERVOOC 80W type-A adapter worth €40.

Specs-wise, the OnePlus Pad Go is pretty decent for a $250 tablet. The slate is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, the tablet sports a large 11.35-inch LCD display with 1720 x 2408 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Other highlights of the tablet include an 8-megapixel main camera, a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a huge 8,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Along with the Pad Go, OnePlus is also launching the second-generation OnePlus Watch, which will be available on the same day, April 23. Unlike the Pad Go, the OnePlus Watch 2 actually has a price tag attached to it: €300 (includes a €30 discount).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless