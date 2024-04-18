Up Next:
The affordable OnePlus Pad Go is coming to Europe next week
OnePlus launched its cheap Android tablet, the Pad Go, back in October, but the slate has yet to make its debut in Europe. Currently, the LTE version of the OnePlus Pad Go is available in India for $265, while the Wi-Fi only version is priced to sell for $240.
Starting this week, OnePlus fans can register their interest in the Pad Go on the company’s European website. Although the price hasn’t been confirmed yet, all those who place a €1 deposit are getting a €30 discount when the tablet hits shelves on April 23.
Specs-wise, the OnePlus Pad Go is pretty decent for a $250 tablet. The slate is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, the tablet sports a large 11.35-inch LCD display with 1720 x 2408 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
Along with the Pad Go, OnePlus is also launching the second-generation OnePlus Watch, which will be available on the same day, April 23. Unlike the Pad Go, the OnePlus Watch 2 actually has a price tag attached to it: €300 (includes a €30 discount).
The full price of the tablet must be paid by April 26. Speaking of price, OnePlus mentions on the tablet’s page that the full price will be revealed on April 23. On the bright side, all customers who order the OnePlus Pad Go will receive a SUPERVOOC 80W type-A adapter worth €40.
Other highlights of the tablet include an 8-megapixel main camera, a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a huge 8,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.
