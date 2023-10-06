OnePlus launched its latest tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go is now official
Hot on the heels of the OnePlus Pad's earlier debut this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has rolled out its more budget-friendly sibling, the OnePlus Pad Go. The previously rumored launch date proved spot-on, with the OnePlus Pad Go now officially in the mix.
Sporting a spacious 11.35-inch display and boasting a 2408 x 1720 resolution, this tablet promises a high-quality viewing experience for your movie marathons or YouTube binges. In contrast to its pricier counterpart, the OnePlus Pad, which flaunts a 144Hz refresh rate, the Pad Go opts for a still respectable 90Hz. The display features intelligent brightness for comfortable viewing and Low Blue Light technology to ease those eye strains. Bedtime Mode, with an automatically adjusting color temperature, is also on the roster.
The OnePlus Pad Go has curved edges and shows off a stylish two-tone Mint color combo. Its single back camera, a modest 8MP with EIS Stabilization, sits dead center. The front selfie shooter matches the 8MP quality, both capable of shooting HD video. While not a showstopper, this camera setup can handle video calls and casual photos without breaking a sweat.
Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go packs a MediaTek Helio G99, less powerful than the Dimensity 9000 in its pricier counterpart. But hey, considering the price gap, it's a fair trade-off. The Pad Go offers 8GB of RAM with storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable up to 1TB with a Micro-SD card.
Fueling this device is an 8000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. According to the company, you're looking at up to 514 hours on standby, 14 hours of video watching, and 40 hours of music on a single charge.
The OnePlus Pad Go hits the market in 14 days, with pre-orders starting on October 12 and the open sale kicking off on October 20. In India, it's priced at ₹21,999 ($265) for the LTE version and ₹19,999 ($240) for the Wi-Fi-only variant. Considering the OnePlus Pad made its way to the US, there's hope the Pad Go might follow suit.
In the mid-range Android tablet arena, the OnePlus Pad Go seems poised to give its competitors a run for their money. Samsung might be the reigning champ, but if you're not vibing with the Korean tech giant, alternatives from OnePlus, Huawei, or even Amazon's Fire tablets could be solid picks.
Sporting a spacious 11.35-inch display and boasting a 2408 x 1720 resolution, this tablet promises a high-quality viewing experience for your movie marathons or YouTube binges. In contrast to its pricier counterpart, the OnePlus Pad, which flaunts a 144Hz refresh rate, the Pad Go opts for a still respectable 90Hz. The display features intelligent brightness for comfortable viewing and Low Blue Light technology to ease those eye strains. Bedtime Mode, with an automatically adjusting color temperature, is also on the roster.
Image Credit–OnePlus
The OnePlus Pad Go has curved edges and shows off a stylish two-tone Mint color combo. Its single back camera, a modest 8MP with EIS Stabilization, sits dead center. The front selfie shooter matches the 8MP quality, both capable of shooting HD video. While not a showstopper, this camera setup can handle video calls and casual photos without breaking a sweat.
Image Credit–OnePlus
Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad Go packs a MediaTek Helio G99, less powerful than the Dimensity 9000 in its pricier counterpart. But hey, considering the price gap, it's a fair trade-off. The Pad Go offers 8GB of RAM with storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable up to 1TB with a Micro-SD card.
Running on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, the OnePlus Pad Go supports Auto Connect for seamless device connections and Screen Mirroring for casting content from your phone. You can also manage messages, notifications, and file transfers between connected devices.
Image Credit–OnePlus
Fueling this device is an 8000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. According to the company, you're looking at up to 514 hours on standby, 14 hours of video watching, and 40 hours of music on a single charge.
Image Credit–OnePlus
The OnePlus Pad Go hits the market in 14 days, with pre-orders starting on October 12 and the open sale kicking off on October 20. In India, it's priced at ₹21,999 ($265) for the LTE version and ₹19,999 ($240) for the Wi-Fi-only variant. Considering the OnePlus Pad made its way to the US, there's hope the Pad Go might follow suit.
In the mid-range Android tablet arena, the OnePlus Pad Go seems poised to give its competitors a run for their money. Samsung might be the reigning champ, but if you're not vibing with the Korean tech giant, alternatives from OnePlus, Huawei, or even Amazon's Fire tablets could be solid picks.
Things that are NOT allowed: