Extended Cyber Monday deal pairs the discounted OnePlus Pad with a gratis OnePlus Stylo
The first-of-a-kind OnePlus Pad scored its first-ever actual discount in the US a good few months after its commercial debut, but once the faucet was opened, there seems to be no way of closing it now. Not that we're complaining, but it's become easier to find the 11.6-inch Android-based iPad alternative at a "special" price than its regular price of $479.99, which makes it hard to tell what's truly special nowadays and what's... not.
Still marked down by a cool $80 on Amazon after the e-commerce giant's official end of this year's lengthy Black Friday festivities, the OnePlus Pad can also be purchased directly from its manufacturer at 80 bucks less than "usual" with a handy OnePlus Stylo included as a nice holiday deal sweetener.
Now that's definitely what we'd call a special or unusual offer, bringing your total savings up to $180, although in all fairness, OnePlus allowed its shoppers to save even more just a couple of weeks ago by bundling the Android 13-running slate with an objectively more valuable keyboard at the same reduced price.
Unfortunately, that productivity-enhancing accessory appears to be all out of stock at the time of this writing, which is obviously why the company has revised its Cyber... Week promotion to include a stylus instead. That's clearly not a bad thing to get for free either, normally costing $99.99 on its own with ultra-low 2ms latency and a whopping 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
That sounds an awful lot like the beloved S Pen Samsung throws in at no extra charge with mid-range tablets like the recently-released Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is currently on sale at an extremely similar price as the OnePlus Pad. But the OnePlus Pad is a little larger and much smoother while also packing more memory in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space and looking like an ideal mobile entertainment device thanks to its unique aspect ratio, super-powerful sound, and blazing fast charging capabilities.
At $399.99 with a OnePlus Stylo bundled in, this may well be the overall best budget tablet available before Christmas, which is why you may want to hurry and claim this extended/revised Cyber Monday deal while you still can.
