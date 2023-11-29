Extended Cyber Monday deal pairs the discounted OnePlus Pad with a gratis OnePlus Stylo





Still Still marked down by a cool $80 on Amazon after the e-commerce giant's official end of this year's lengthy Black Friday festivities, the OnePlus Pad can also be purchased directly from its manufacturer at 80 bucks less than "usual" with a handy OnePlus Stylo included as a nice holiday deal sweetener.

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, OnePlus Stylo Included $80 off (17%) Gift $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus









Unfortunately, that productivity-enhancing accessory appears to be all out of stock at the time of this writing, which is obviously why the company has revised its Cyber... Week promotion to include a stylus instead. That's clearly not a bad thing to get for free either, normally costing $99.99 on its own with ultra-low 2ms latency and a whopping 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.









At $399.99 with a OnePlus Stylo bundled in, this may well be the overall best budget tablet available before Christmas, which is why you may want to hurry and claim this extended/revised Cyber Monday deal while you still can.