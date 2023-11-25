Amazon gives OnePlus Pad two legs up over other tablets by offering deepest discount

If you are still undecided on what tablet to get, Amazon just made the decision-making process easier for you. The e-commerce giant has knocked the OnePlus Pad down to its lowest price ever.





Thanks to smart decisions made by OnePlus, the OnePlus Pad punches way above its price point. It usually retails for $479.99 and while its price may have you think that it's a mid-range tablet, the slate is every bit as premium as Samsung and Apple's high-end tablets which are priced $599 and up. Currently, the device is $80 off for Cyber Monday.





OnePlus Pad 128GB 11.61-inch 144Hz LCD screen | MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset | 9,510mAh battery | 67W charging | 13MP rear camera $80 off (17%) $399 99 $479 99 Buy at Amazon





The Pad sports a large 11.61-inch screen with a really high refresh rate of 144Hz. Despite its large size, it's comfortable to use, thanks to its rounded edges which don't dig into your palms like top tablets with sharp edges.





The tablet is underpinned by MediaTek's flagship 4nm Dimensity 9000 chip. Its about as fast as flagship Android slates, meaning it's snappy and responsive. Snapdragon chips are usually more expensive, so OnePlus did the right thing by opting for MediaTek's chipset to prevent the price of the Pad from ballooning.





It packs a hefty 9,510mAh battery and should last you more than a day. It comes with a fast 67W charger.





The bottom line is that if you are not brand-conscious and want a reasonably priced slate that will provide an experience comparable to pricey tablets, the OnePlus Pad is one of the best options. It's fast, it has a beautiful screen, it boasts an impressive quad-speaker system, and has a long battery life.





Not only is it great as an everyday tablet but it can also be used for light productivity work such as working on documents or sending emails.