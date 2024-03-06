Grab the remarkable OnePlus Pad at discounted prices and receive a gift through this sweet deal

OnePlus Pad: save $80 and receive a free gift

The OnePlus Pad can now be yours at $80 off its price tag at OnePlus.com. To sweeten the pot, the official store is giving you a free gift worth $99, the OnePlus Stylo in White. That's definitely quite the generous offer for such an awesome tablet with an 11.61-inch display with a 7:5 ratio, and blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which can even handle games. Get it now and enjoy your savings.