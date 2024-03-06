Grab the remarkable OnePlus Pad at discounted prices and receive a gift through this sweet deal

Up Next:
Would you like to get your hands on a great Android tablet? In case you’re looking for something that won’t just let you stream videos and browse social media but handle your gaming sessions in a breeze, we might be able to help. As you might have guessed by the title, we’re talking about the OnePlus Pad. This puppy is now sporting a lighter price tag at the official store, plus you even get a gift with your purchase – the OnePlus Stylo in White (worth $99).
Several things make this bad boy shine amongst the crowd and earn a place among the best tablets. Firstly, it boasts a 7:5 screen ratio, which is not so common in the tablet world. The second thing is its price, which is indeed quite tempting, given the performance OnePlus’ first-ever tablet offers.
The screen supports Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, making the tablet perfect for video streaming. OnePlus also included four speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field Technology, which essentially means you’ll hear great sound no matter how you hold or orient your device.
Since you also get the compatible pen as a gift, you can also unleash your creativity on a whim. Finally, the tablet has a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging speeds.
Given the fantastic performance (for its price) and 144Hz refresh rates, combined with the fast charging speeds, the OnePlus Pad is a great choice for Android users. Don’t miss out on the chance to get it at its best price and with a gift via the OnePlus.com deal.
The OnePlus store lets you get this great value-for-money device at 17% off, which equates to $80. While that may not seem like much, it’s actually the best price we’ve ever seen for this slate. By the way, the tablet is also available at the same price at Amazon right now, but you won’t get the stylus as a gift.
Quite impressively, OnePlus added a flagship-grade processor and 144Hz refresh rates on the 11.61-inch screen with 2800x2000 resolution but still managed to keep the price point considerably lower than that of Samsung’s flagship tablets, such as the Galaxy Tab S8. The processor in question is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which, as we said before, is perfectly good for gaming.
