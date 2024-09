The sleek OnePlus Pad is selling quickly after returning to its best price on Amazon

OnePlus Pad: Save $110 on Amazon! Grab the OnePlus Pad for $110 off its price and get this capable slate for just under $370. With its fast performance, beautiful display, and good battery life, the OnePlus Pad is among the best tablets on the market. Don't waste time and get one now! $110 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

Looking for a capable tablet for under $400? Well, be sure to check out the OnePlus Pad with 128GB of storage, as this bad boy is currently on sale at its lowest price on Amazon. The retailer is offering a lovely $110 price cut, reducing the slate's cost by 23% and letting you snatch one for just under $370.You should act quickly, as the offer has a 'limited-time deal' banner, meaning it might expire in no time. Amazon had a similar sale a few weeks ago , but the deal was exclusive to Prime members. Thankfully, there is no such requirement right now, so be sure to save on this awesome tablet today, as it's a real bang for your buck.Rocking a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers fast performance and can handle most tasks and demanding games without issues. Additionally, it boasts a gorgeous 11.6-inch screen with a 2800 x 2000 resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. There is also Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, meaning you'll enjoy your favorite TV series and movies in great quality, especially when they are in HDR10+.You’ll also enjoy good battery life. The slate packs a 9,510mAh power cell, offering enough power for the whole day or 12 hours of continuous video streaming before needing a recharge. It also supports fast 67W wired charging.With fast performance, a beautiful display, and good battery life, the OnePlus Pad is one of the best tablets out there. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current price, so don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new OnePlus Pad at a heavily discounted price now!