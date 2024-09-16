The sleek OnePlus Pad is selling quickly after returning to its best price on Amazon
Looking for a capable tablet for under $400? Well, be sure to check out the OnePlus Pad with 128GB of storage, as this bad boy is currently on sale at its lowest price on Amazon. The retailer is offering a lovely $110 price cut, reducing the slate's cost by 23% and letting you snatch one for just under $370.
You should act quickly, as the offer has a 'limited-time deal' banner, meaning it might expire in no time. Amazon had a similar sale a few weeks ago, but the deal was exclusive to Prime members. Thankfully, there is no such requirement right now, so be sure to save on this awesome tablet today, as it's a real bang for your buck.
Rocking a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers fast performance and can handle most tasks and demanding games without issues. Additionally, it boasts a gorgeous 11.6-inch screen with a 2800 x 2000 resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. There is also Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, meaning you'll enjoy your favorite TV series and movies in great quality, especially when they are in HDR10+.
With fast performance, a beautiful display, and good battery life, the OnePlus Pad is one of the best tablets out there. Furthermore, it's a real bargain at its current price, so don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new OnePlus Pad at a heavily discounted price now!
You’ll also enjoy good battery life. The slate packs a 9,510mAh power cell, offering enough power for the whole day or 12 hours of continuous video streaming before needing a recharge. It also supports fast 67W wired charging.
